Oh No! Aditya Roy Kapur’s shocking revelations about self-doubts and feeling unattractive; Says ‘I don’t feel good about myself’

Aditya Roy Kapur admitted in his recent interview with a popular news portal that although he may seem in good shape all the time, it isn't actually the case. He admitted that, like everyone else, he sometimes has self-doubts and is also fairly critical of himself.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 19:30
movie_image: 
Aditya

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's finest actors, Aditya Roy Kapur, is without a doubt. Every time the actor publishes a photo, his devoted admirers go crazy over him because of his enormous fan base. Even while it may seem as though the Night Manager actor is always in peak physical shape, Aditya recently admitted that there are some days when he feels unsightly. He claimed that he frequently feels negative about himself while praises about his physique are pleasant.

Also Read:CUTE! Here’s how Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday reacted when asked about their vacation – Watch Videos

Aditya Roy Kapur admitted in his recent interview with a popular news portal that although he may seem in good shape all the time, it isn't actually the case. He admitted that, like everyone else, he sometimes has self-doubts and is also fairly critical of himself.

He said, “We are all so critical of ourselves and we constantly feel... oh, I am fat, oh, I am this, I am that when actually others feel that you are looking just fine. So, it is all about perspective, right? I am like anybody else. I have my days when I don’t feel good about myself or feel unattractive. I don’t have a six-pack all the time!”

Aditya added that he is always under the impression that he needs to reduce weight.

Aditya claimed that actors are under constant pressure to appear nice. He added that he would be quite happy to play a character who requires him to be overweight or not display a muscular figure. He cited a number of his acting roles in movies including Kalank, Ludo, Daawat-E-Ishq, and others that didn't emphasize his physical features.

He added, “I will get bored looking at a certain type all the time.”

Aditya Roy Kapur most recently appeared in season 2 of the crime-thriller television series The Night Manager with Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. He portrayed Shantanu Sengupta in the drama. He will soon be seen in Sara Ali Khan's Metro...In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu.

Also read:What! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seen leaving for a vacation together amid relationship rumors

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit:- Pinkvilla

Aditya Roy Kapur Ananya Panday Metro In Dino Dream Girl 2 Kho Gaye Hum Kahan Control Call Me Bae The Night Manager Movie News Bollywood Bollywood actors TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/19/2023 - 19:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Jawan: Shocking! Ridhi Dogra says No Phones were allowed on the Shah Rukh Khan’s film set; Says ‘Well I was speechless or dumbfounded’
MUMBAI : Atlee's film Jawan has started an impressive beginning at the box office. Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and...
Shocking! Kumar Sanu discloses reason behind not receiving a National Award; Says 'If you do not have enough buttering skills…’
MUMBAI : The National Award is one of the most esteemed honors in the entertainment industry. Alia Bhatt and Kriti...
Splendid! SS Rajamouli, Atlee to Prashanth Neel: Check out South directors who have NO flops on their names
MUMBAI: A director is the creative force behind a movie, making all the choices that affect it. In fact, a director has...
Oh No! Aditya Roy Kapur’s shocking revelations about self-doubts and feeling unattractive; Says ‘I don’t feel good about myself’
MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's finest actors, Aditya Roy Kapur, is without a doubt. Every time the actor publishes a photo...
Shocking! Pooja Bhatt Reveals Getting criticized at the age of 24; Says ‘they have already brought me down to the pits saying finished’
MUMBAI: Pooja Bhatt, an actress and director, frequently makes news. She actually developed a sizable fan base as a...
Hilarious! Here are instances when Twinkle Khanna Pulls the leg of Hubby Akshay Kumar in public
MUMBAI: In the Bollywood film industry, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are a well-known celebrity couple. On the...
Recent Stories
Ridhi Dogra
Jawan: Shocking! Ridhi Dogra says No Phones were allowed on the Shah Rukh Khan’s film set; Says ‘Well I was speechless or dumbfounded’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Ridhi Dogra
Jawan: Shocking! Ridhi Dogra says No Phones were allowed on the Shah Rukh Khan’s film set; Says ‘Well I was speechless or dumbfounded’
Kumar Sanu
Shocking! Kumar Sanu discloses reason behind not receiving a National Award; Says 'If you do not have enough buttering skills…’
Rajamouli
Splendid! SS Rajamouli, Atlee to Prashanth Neel: Check out South directors who have NO flops on their names
Dalip
Oh No! Dalip Tahil revealed ‘Shah Rukh Khan countered Deewana filmmaker who was flabbergasted when SRK was just taking off his career'
Sachin Tendulkar
Fabulous! From Sachin Tendulkar to Rahul David: Check out the Promising Paths of Star Cricketers' Children
John Abraham
Impressive! Celebrities of the Bollywood film industry, Who Have Graced Afghanistan during the extremely troubled times