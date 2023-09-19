Oh No! Aditya Roy Kapur’s shocking revelations about self-doubts and feeling unattractive; Says ‘I don’t feel good about myself’

MUMBAI: One of Bollywood's finest actors, Aditya Roy Kapur, is without a doubt. Every time the actor publishes a photo, his devoted admirers go crazy over him because of his enormous fan base. Even while it may seem as though the Night Manager actor is always in peak physical shape, Aditya recently admitted that there are some days when he feels unsightly. He claimed that he frequently feels negative about himself while praises about his physique are pleasant.

Aditya Roy Kapur admitted in his recent interview with a popular news portal that although he may seem in good shape all the time, it isn't actually the case. He admitted that, like everyone else, he sometimes has self-doubts and is also fairly critical of himself.

He said, “We are all so critical of ourselves and we constantly feel... oh, I am fat, oh, I am this, I am that when actually others feel that you are looking just fine. So, it is all about perspective, right? I am like anybody else. I have my days when I don’t feel good about myself or feel unattractive. I don’t have a six-pack all the time!”

Aditya added that he is always under the impression that he needs to reduce weight.

Aditya claimed that actors are under constant pressure to appear nice. He added that he would be quite happy to play a character who requires him to be overweight or not display a muscular figure. He cited a number of his acting roles in movies including Kalank, Ludo, Daawat-E-Ishq, and others that didn't emphasize his physical features.

He added, “I will get bored looking at a certain type all the time.”

Aditya Roy Kapur most recently appeared in season 2 of the crime-thriller television series The Night Manager with Anil Kapoor and Sobhita Dhulipala. He portrayed Shantanu Sengupta in the drama. He will soon be seen in Sara Ali Khan's Metro...In Dino, directed by Anurag Basu.

