Oh NO! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan slammed brutally for THIS reason at Karan Johar’s birthday bash, see netizens’ reactions

MUMBAI: From Cannes 2022 to Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s outfit has been facing a lot of criticisms on social media. The diva is back in town, and she made her presence at Karan Johar's birthday bash along with her actor husband Abhishek Bachchan.

Netizens are quite not impressed to see the Devdas actress in a gold shimmery dress along with a black coat and boy.

One user was not happy with that coat of Ash and wrote, " Not the coat". Another user speculated that the former Miss World is hiding something under the coat, " What is this new fashion of wearing an overcoat in Cannes with (pink gown) n now black coat on golden gown what is she hiding".

While another said that the actress needs a stylist, "She badly needs some good stylist though". Some of the users praised her that she looks extremely pretty but is always badly dressed, "Sooo pretty but always so dressed. Whyy??".

While other netizens were surprised that Aishwarya was not with her daughter Aaradhya this time. Aishwarya is often picked for being too protective of her daughter and taking her along wherever she goes.

Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash was one starry affair. Right from Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kajol, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif and more attended the bash.

