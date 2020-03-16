Throwback! When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was just paid Rs 1500 for this work

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most popular divas in tinsel town. She is considered a global icon.

Also one of the most fashionable and graceful ladies, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, for the past few days, impressed everyone with her red carpet looks at the Cannes Film Festival. Although she’s currently the highest-paid actress, but there was a time when she was paid just 1500 for a day’s work. A bill from her early days is now going viral.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan won Miss World 1994 pageant and since then she has been winning everyone’s heart with her work. The actress has done some blockbusters films like Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Devdas, Guru, Jodhaa Akbar, Guzaarish and many more.

The actress is presently working in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan. Amidst this, a Reddit user dug out a bill of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan where she charged 1500 to work as a model for a firm called Krupa Kreations. The bill dated May 23, 1992, shows Aishwarya was just 18 when she took up the work and the address belongs to a building called Ram Laxmi Nivas in Khar. In the bill, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan agreed to the company’s terms that state Krupa Kreations, “has all liberty to use the aforesaid Photographs…to be publi8hed by them the way they decide to publish.” While another point reads, “I further state and agree that I myself nor any of my relatives, nominees friends, heirs or anyone else will not raise any objection for the use of aforesaid photographs, transparencies, negatives, bromides or pictures in future.”

CREDIT: KOIMOI