Oh No! Bollywood’s beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan brutally trolled and the reason will surely leave you in splits

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has become trolls' favourite. Now, a picture of Aishwarya’s passport has gone viral and she is looking gorgeous in it. While the actress’ fans are praising her for looking so wonderful in her passport picture, a few netizens are trolling her and telling her to show her Aadhar card picture, and then only they will believe that she is beautiful.

A netizen commented, “Aadhar wali achhi hai to batao to hi manenge.” Another netizen commented, “Passport pe toh sab sundar lagte hai... Adhar card dikhao...” One more netizen wrote, “Yeah because usko line me logo ke sath dhup me khada nhi hona padta passport banavane me liye.”

Meanwhile, the actress is gearing up for the release of Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1. The film is slated to release on 30th September 2022, and the teaser of the movie will be reportedly out in first week of July. Aishwarya will be seen playing a double role in the movie. She will portray the role of Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

Fans of the actress are excited about the film as they will get to watch their favourite star on the big screen after a gap of four years. The actress’ last release was Fanney Khan which was released in 2018.

