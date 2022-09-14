Oh No! Case filed against Ajay Devgan-Sidharth Malhotra Starrer Thank God

MUMBAI : Ajay Devgan and Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Thank God' had landed itself in legal trouble. A case has been filed against director Indra Kumar, actors Ajay Devgn and Sidhartha Malhotra, in a Jaunpur court by lawyer Himanshu Srivastava. The petitioner's statement will be recorded on November 18. According to the petitioner, the film's trailer which has been released mocks religion and has hurt religious sentiments.

In his petition, Srivastava said that Ajay Devgn, wearing a suit, is seen playing Chitragupta and in one of the scenes he is seen cracking jokes and using objectionable language. The lawyer says that Chandragupta is regarded as the Lord of Karma and keeps a record of a man's good and bad deeds. He believes that the depiction of the Gods in the film is not pleasant and hurts religious sentiments.



Film starts with Sidharth's character getting into a car crash and then stepping into the game of life hosted by Chitragupt, played by Devgan, who counts all his weaknesses and it is he who decides if Sidharth’s character is destined to go to heaven or hell.



The trailer also features Nora Fatehi, who plays an "apsara", to check lust in Sidharth. Ajay is then heard saying "Parayi aurat ko behen aur maa ki nazar se dekhna chahiye".



The Singham actor is also heard telling Sidharth in the trailer that "Tum jaante ho insaano ki sabse badhi galti kya hai? Tum bhagwaan ko toh maante ho, lekin bhagwaan ki ek nahi maante."



The film 'Thank God' is set to release on October 24 this year.



