Oh No! Controversy Surrounding Mohanlal's Neru: Allegations of Plagiarism and Script Theft Surface

Mohanlal's latest film, Neru, directed by Jeethu Joseph, faces accusations of plagiarism, drawing comparisons to the Hollywood film "Sketch Artist II: Hands That See" directed by Jack Sholder.
Mohanlal

MUMBAI: Mohanlal's recent release, Neru, directed by Jeethu Joseph, has garnered attention not only for its cinematic prowess but also for stirring controversy. Reports have surfaced, suggesting that Neru bears resemblances to the Hollywood film "Sketch Artist II: Hands That See," directed by Jack Sholder, starring Jeff Fahey and Courteney Cox. The accusations of plagiarism gained momentum as netizens highlighted striking similarities between certain scenes in both films.

The Hollywood film, "Sketch Artist II," revolves around a serial rapist, with a blind woman named Emmy (Courteney Cox) teaming up with a police sketch artist to create a composite sketch of the assailant. Mohanlal's Neru allegedly follows a similar trajectory, leading to discussions and memes on social media comparing the two films.

In addition to these plagiarism allegations, Neru found itself entangled in legal troubles raised by scriptwriter Deepu K Unni. Unni claimed that the script for Neru was his intellectual property, accusing the filmmakers of stealing his work.

Seeking intervention from authorities such as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Union Government, and the state police, Unni aimed to halt the film's release. Despite his efforts, the Kerala High Court declined to issue a stay on the film's release.

Deepu K Unni asserted that he had shared his script with director Jeethu Joseph and actor Santhi Mayadevi, co-writers of Neru, in 2021. According to Unni, he was pressured to hand over copies of the script, with the filmmakers claiming the need for expert legal understanding of an "emotional court drama sequence."

Amidst the controversy, Neru features a star-studded cast, including Siddique, Abraham Jacob, Priyamani, Jagadish, Anaswara Rajan, and others, with Aashirvad Cinemas producing the pan-India film.

As the controversy unfolds, Neru continues to be a focal point of discussions surrounding alleged plagiarism and intellectual property theft in the film industry.

Credit: News 18 

