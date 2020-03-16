Oh NO! Deepika Padukone faces netizens’ wrath for THIS reason, details inside

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone who is currently enjoying the ongoing Cannes Film Festival as one of the jury members opted for a billowing tangerine gown for the occasion. The one-shoulder ensemble came with a massive train which ended up being an obstruction for the actress as she posed for the paparazzi with her fellow jurors.

In a video from the red carpet, that has now gone viral, the actress is constantly seen adjusting the train, at times with some help from her colleagues and team and netizens soon started trolling her fashion moment.

One netizen commented, "this is painful to watch! Indian celebrities have still not got it right when it comes to events like this! Sad." While another one wrote, “Lo karwaali na beizzati? Wear clothes instead of draping some random sheets.”

This year, Deepika has joined the jury which includes actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, and directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier who will present the Palme d'Or honours at the film festival’s closing ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, May 28.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a busy slate ahead. She has reunited with Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Pathaan’ and has been paired opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time in ‘Fighter’. She also has an untitled movie with Prabhas and the official Hindi remake of Hollywood movie ‘The Intern’ in her kitty.

