Oh NO! Deepika Padukone faces netizens’ wrath for THIS reason, details inside

Deepika Padukone has been a part of Cannes Film Festival 2022 as one of the jury members
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 11:41
movie_image: 
deepika1

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone who is currently enjoying the ongoing Cannes Film Festival as one of the jury members opted for a billowing tangerine gown for the occasion. The one-shoulder ensemble came with a massive train which ended up being an obstruction for the actress as she posed for the paparazzi with her fellow jurors.

Also Read: Shocking! Deepika Padukone no longer a part of the The Intern remake?

In a video from the red carpet, that has now gone viral, the actress is constantly seen adjusting the train, at times with some help from her colleagues and team and netizens soon started trolling her fashion moment.

One netizen commented, "this is painful to watch! Indian celebrities have still not got it right when it comes to events like this! Sad." While another one wrote, “Lo karwaali na beizzati? Wear clothes instead of draping some random sheets.”

Also Read: Lesser-Known Facts! Gehraiyaan fame Deepika Padukone rejected THESE Bollywood films, take a look

This year, Deepika has joined the jury which includes actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, and directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols and Joachim Trier who will present the Palme d'Or honours at the film festival’s closing ceremony, which will be held on Saturday, May 28.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone has a busy slate ahead. She has reunited with Shah Rukh Khan for ‘Pathaan’ and has been paired opposite Hrithik Roshan for the first time in ‘Fighter’. She also has an untitled movie with Prabhas and the official Hindi remake of Hollywood movie ‘The Intern’ in her kitty.

Credit: ETimes


 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Deepika Padukone Cannes Film festival 2022 Gehraiyaan Fighter Pathaan Bajirao Mastani Ramleela Padmaavat
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/25/2022 - 11:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: Oh No Anubhav taunts Gungun that she doesn’t need him as she has Ranvijay for support
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The family is fun-loving and...
SHOCKING! Sayuri HOSPITALISED after her health deteriorates in Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's Woh To Hai Albelaa is constantly witnessing a lot of drama. The viewers have seen how Sayuri is...
Spy Bahu: BREAKING! Is Abhishek Sejal's long lost brother whom she has been searching for?
MUMBAI : Colors' popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of...
EXCLUSIVE! Gulshan Shivani is all set to enter Zee TV's Kumkum Bhagya
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. A lot of new entries...
SuperStar Singer 2: WOW! Salman Ali and Harshita stumps the judges with their performance
MUMBAI: Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16...
OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions
MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the loveable actors of the Bollywood. Right from his debut in Band Baaja...
Recent Stories
OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions
OMG! Jayeshbhai Jordaar fame Ranveer Singh brutally trolled for his derogative remarks, see netizens’ reactions
Latest Video