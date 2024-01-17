Oh No! Deepika Padukone's Bikini Choice in 'Fighter' Scene Sparks Social Media Criticism

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, known for her stunning looks and acting prowess, recently faced criticism on social media for her choice of clothing in an underwater scene from the upcoming film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan. Netizens took to Reddit to express their opinions, with some harshly commenting on the actress's bikini selection.

A Reddit user shared a sneak peek of an underwater scene featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone from the much-anticipated film 'Fighter'. While Hrithik wasn't clearly visible, Deepika, captured from behind, wore a high-waisted white bikini bottom. However, the post led to a barrage of criticism, with comments suggesting that Deepika's stylist needs to be changed and comparing her attire to a diaper.

Netizens expressed dissatisfaction with the choice of clothing, with comments like "Diaper lol" and "HAHAHHAAHHA LITERALLY A DIAPER." Some users criticized Deepika's stylist, Shaleena, stating that the elongation of the already long legs looked weird and that the stylist consistently made unflattering choices for the actress.

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone has faced backlash on social media. Previously, she was criticized for missing out on tagging the cast and crew in a promotional post for the song 'Sher Khul Gaye' from 'Fighter'. The teaser release of 'Fighter' also sparked controversy for Deepika's attire in an on-screen kiss scene on the beach.

Despite the criticisms, Deepika Padukone's fans eagerly await the release of 'Fighter', hoping to witness the on-screen chemistry between her and Hrithik Roshan. The film is set to bring high-octane action and romance to the big screen, captivating audiences with the duo's performances.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis