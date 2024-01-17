Oh No! Deepika Padukone's Bikini Choice in 'Fighter' Scene Sparks Social Media Criticism

Netizens took to Reddit to express their opinions, with some harshly commenting on the actress's bikini selection.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 21:35
movie_image: 
Deepika

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, known for her stunning looks and acting prowess, recently faced criticism on social media for her choice of clothing in an underwater scene from the upcoming film 'Fighter' alongside Hrithik Roshan. Netizens took to Reddit to express their opinions, with some harshly commenting on the actress's bikini selection.

A Reddit user shared a sneak peek of an underwater scene featuring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone from the much-anticipated film 'Fighter'. While Hrithik wasn't clearly visible, Deepika, captured from behind, wore a high-waisted white bikini bottom. However, the post led to a barrage of criticism, with comments suggesting that Deepika's stylist needs to be changed and comparing her attire to a diaper.

Also Read: Fighter: Shocking! Director Siddharth Anand unfollows Deepika Padukone before film’s trailer release?

Netizens expressed dissatisfaction with the choice of clothing, with comments like "Diaper lol" and "HAHAHHAAHHA LITERALLY A DIAPER." Some users criticized Deepika's stylist, Shaleena, stating that the elongation of the already long legs looked weird and that the stylist consistently made unflattering choices for the actress.

This is not the first time Deepika Padukone has faced backlash on social media. Previously, she was criticized for missing out on tagging the cast and crew in a promotional post for the song 'Sher Khul Gaye' from 'Fighter'. The teaser release of 'Fighter' also sparked controversy for Deepika's attire in an on-screen kiss scene on the beach.

Despite the criticisms, Deepika Padukone's fans eagerly await the release of 'Fighter', hoping to witness the on-screen chemistry between her and Hrithik Roshan. The film is set to bring high-octane action and romance to the big screen, captivating audiences with the duo's performances.

Also Read: Shocking! Is everything okay between Deepika Padukone and fighter director Siddharth Anand?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis

Deepika Padukone Fighter bikini criticism social media Entertainment TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/17/2024 - 21:35

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
What! Is "Dil Bechara 2" in the Works? Mukesh Chhabra's Tweet Sparks Emotional Reactions from Sushant Singh Rajput Fans
MUMBAI: Casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who made his directorial debut with the poignant film "Dil Bechara" in 2020,...
Interesting! Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About Intimate Scenes in 'Animal' and Alia Bhatt's Support
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor, who has been receiving mixed reactions for his role in 'Animal,' discussed the challenges he...
Oh No! Deepika Padukone's Bikini Choice in 'Fighter' Scene Sparks Social Media Criticism
MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone, known for her stunning looks and acting prowess, recently faced criticism on social media for...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Woah! Abhira feels pissed about Armaan talking to Ruhi about their marriage
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Exclusive! Actor Ankur Jain has the best tip on motivation that “The more you stay connected to your art and work, you will not go away from it, find ways and will stay motivated.”
MUMBAI: In the world of acting, we have seen many names. Some got the spotlight with their leading roles while some got...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: OMG! Manish unaware of Akshara's tragedies
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting interesting with every passing day. The show...
Recent Stories
Mukesh
What! Is "Dil Bechara 2" in the Works? Mukesh Chhabra's Tweet Sparks Emotional Reactions from Sushant Singh Rajput Fans
Latest Video
Related Stories
Mukesh
What! Is "Dil Bechara 2" in the Works? Mukesh Chhabra's Tweet Sparks Emotional Reactions from Sushant Singh Rajput Fans
Ranbir
Interesting! Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About Intimate Scenes in 'Animal' and Alia Bhatt's Support
Ankur Jain
Exclusive! Actor Ankur Jain has the best tip on motivation that “The more you stay connected to your art and work, you will not go away from it, find ways and will stay motivated.”
Shahrukh
Wow! Shahrukh Khan and Lokesh Kanagraj to collaborate for an action thriller, here is the tentative title
Sendhil
Woah! Here’s all you need to know about Sendhil Ramamurthy, one of the leads from the upcoming movie Do Aur Do Pyaar
Suriya
Must read! THIS actress all set to co-star with Suriya in his Bollywood debut; Read on to know more!