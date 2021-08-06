News

OH NO! Director-actor suffers head injury while shooting for upcoming film; DETAILS INSIDE

An eminent director-actor has suffered head injury while shooting for his upcoming film.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
06 Aug 2021 07:47 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Here’s a piece of sad news! Cheran, who is a well-known Tamil director-actor, was injured while shooting for his upcoming film Anandham Vilayadum Veedu. 

On Thursday, the incident occurred when Cheran was shooting at a house in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. During the shoot, Cheran slipped and fell, sustaining a head injury that required him to get eight stitches. 

According to a report in Indian Express, despite the injury, the actor continued to shoot for Gautam Karthik-starrer Anandham Vilayadum Veedu. The crew of the Nanda Periyasamy directorial has wrapped the shoot and returned to Chennai. 

Cheran is a four-time National Award-winning director. 

He has also acted in over a dozen films too. He even participated in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3. 

We wish him a speedy recovery! 

CREDIT: INDIAN EXPRESS

