OH NO! Director-actor suffers head injury while shooting for upcoming film; DETAILS INSIDE

MUMBAI: Here’s a piece of sad news! Cheran, who is a well-known Tamil director-actor, was injured while shooting for his upcoming film Anandham Vilayadum Veedu.

On Thursday, the incident occurred when Cheran was shooting at a house in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. During the shoot, Cheran slipped and fell, sustaining a head injury that required him to get eight stitches.

ALSO READ: Must Read! Check out the vital REASONS behind extreme reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi grabbing the headlines

According to a report in Indian Express, despite the injury, the actor continued to shoot for Gautam Karthik-starrer Anandham Vilayadum Veedu. The crew of the Nanda Periyasamy directorial has wrapped the shoot and returned to Chennai.

Cheran is a four-time National Award-winning director.

He has also acted in over a dozen films too. He even participated in Bigg Boss Tamil Season 3.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

Keep reading this space for more updates.

ALSO READ: Major Flashback! When death drew extremely close to THIS legendary Bollywood actor, only to grant him a second-life; READ

CREDIT: INDIAN EXPRESS