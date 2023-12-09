Oh NO! Firoz Nadiadwala’s Welcome to the Jungle in trouble as FWICE forbids the film’s shooting over non-payment of dues by the filmmaker

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar recently got his hit film after a long time with the Pankaj Tripathi starrer OMG 2. The film did great business despite getting an A certification from the CBFC. Now Kumar is all set to be seen in his next titled Welcome to the Jungle with a huge ensemble cast. He shared the hilarious teaser on the upcoming film recently on his social media page.

Welcome to the Jungle seems to be running in troubled waters already before the proper commencement of the shoot. The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has asked the film’s shoot to be halted as Nadiadwala has to clear dues worth a whopping Rs 2 crores. The FWICE has now requested for support from the film’s actors like Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani and many others.

The president of The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), BN Tiwari stated, “We have informed all the actors of the film, including Akshay Kumar and Disha Patni that the federation has issued a non-cooperation on Firoz Nadiadwala for defaulting payments and that they should not shoot for the film unless pending dues of Rs 2cr is cleared for the technicians.”

Tiwari further added, “Firoz Nadiadwala had paid the technicians of Welcome 2 in 2015 and the amount was about Rs 4cr, which was later reduced to Rs 2cr. However, Nadiadwala stopped payment of the cheque after we deposited it.”

He concluded, “We issued non-cooperation in 2015, but will implement it now, as he has finally begun work on his next film and we will not allow him to shoot it till the payment is cleared.”

Welcome to the Jungle stars Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Lara Dutta, Raveena Tandon, and Johnny Lever among others in key roles and is scheduled to release on 20th December 2024. 

