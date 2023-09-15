Oh No! Govinda reveals rejecting film worth Rs 100 Crore last year; says ‘I was slapping myself in front of the mirror’

The actor engaged with media on Ganesh Chaturthi and disclosed that he abandoned a project worth Rs 100 crore last year. With his family, the actor was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. After the festivities, he spoke with the reporters.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 09:15
Govinda

MUMBAI:  Actor Govinda, whose 1990 movie captured the hearts of millions, has been absent from big screens for a considerable amount of time. The actor engaged with media on Ganesh Chaturthi and disclosed that he abandoned a project worth Rs 100 crore last year. With his family, the actor was seen celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. After the festivities, he spoke with the reporters.

Also read:Must Read! “Please do not remake any old Govinda movies”, netizens react on the news of Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan's collaboration

When asked about his movies, he responded, “I don't accept work easily. But the people who think I'm not getting work, I would like to tell them 'Mujhpe kripa hai Bappa ki'. I have left projects worth Rs 100 crore last year.” He then added, “I was slapping myself in front of the mirror because I was not signing any projects. They were offering a lot of money but I didn't want to do any random roles. I want something that I've done in the past. Something of that level.”

Following the success of Gadar 2, Sakina, aka Ameesha Patel, revealed to a media outlet that director Anil had originally envisioned Mamta Kulkarni and Govinda playing Sakina and Tara Singh. He said, "I was cast as Sakina by Zee, not Mr. Anil Sharma. For me, Gadar was always about Sunny, and for Zee. In fact, Mr Nitin Keni was the reason I was in Gadar 1, and Mr Anil Sharma preferred Mamta Kulkarni over me. Anil Sharma wanted Govinda as Tara, but Zee wanted Sunny. So yes, his and my choices are poles apart."

On March 11, 1987, Govinda, when he was 24 years old, and Sunita, then 18 years old, exchanged vows. Tina is the couple's daughter, while Yashvardhan is their son.

Also read: Shocking! Do You know Govinda once slapped THIS director? Already facing another slapgate controversy involving a court case!

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Credit:- DNA
 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 09/24/2023 - 09:15

