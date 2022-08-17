Oh NO! Netizens lash out at Arjun Kapoor for his remarks calling the Bollywood to come together against the boycott trends, see reactions

Arjun Kapoor was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s Ek Villain Returns opposite Tara Sutaria that features John Abraham and Disha Patani

Oh NO! Netizens lash out at Arjun Kapoor for his remarks calling the Bollywood to come together against the boycott trends, see

MUMBAI: Of late, social media users have been calling of boycott of Bollywood films citing various reasons such as nepotism, actors' alleged anti-Hindu and anti-India statements, among others. Recently Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor opened up about social media trends soon got brutally trolled online.

Arjun Kapoor said, "...that was our decency but people have started taking advantage of that. I think we made a mistake by thinking that 'our work will speak for ourselves'," following which netizens started trolling him online.

"Ab ye Arjun Kapoor ki movies ko kaise Boycott kare jab Pehle se hi itni flop hoti hai iski movies," wrote a Twitter user. " New Pappu of Bollywood gang," wrote another. "Iski movie to Waise hi flop hoti hai.dekhane to koi jata hai nahi.Frustration me bol raha hai..Waise public movie dekha ya nahi..ye public ki choice hai. ye public ka baap nahi hai.public mai-baap hota hai beta.Tera product public ko pasand nahi hai to dekhe kyu," tweeted yet another user.

Some trade experts believe that these social media boycott trends have had a huge impact on the business of films released in theatres and is one of the reasons why Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Askhay Kumar's Raksha Bandhan flopped miserably at the box office. The latest victims of the boycott trend are Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha.

