Oh No! Plea for Jiah Khan’s suicide reinvestigation dismissed by HC

MUMBAI : Rabia Khan, the mother of the late Bollywood actress Jiah Khan, filed a plea, requesting to reopen her daughter’s suicide case. The case is nine years old. A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and M N Jadhav noted that it has faith in the agency that probed the case.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probed the case, which has charged actor Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah Khan's boyfriend, responsible for her suicide. The 25-year-old actress was found hanging at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013.

Rabia Khan, in her petition filed in the HC, had sought a fresh probe into the case by The United States's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), an independent and special agency. As per Rabia Khan, her daughter was murdered.

Also read - OMG! Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan makes a shocking revelation about Aditya Pancholi’s son and actor Suraj Pancholi

Her advocates Shekhar Jagtap and Sairuchita Chowdhary argued when the case was taken up by the Mumbai police, it experienced "certain flaws and incorrect approach". Rabia Khan moved the HC and the probe was then transferred to the CBI in July 2014.

However, Jiah’s mother faced the same problems in the central agency too, and hence, she wants the case to be reinvestigated, again.

The court noted the petitioner was weakening her own case by filing such a plea.

Advocate Sandesh Patil, appearing for the CBI, told the court that the premier agency has investigated the case fairly.

Rabia Khan's plea was dismissed by the bench and was told that a detailed order would be passed later.

Also read - OMG! This is what Sooraj Pancholi has to say about Jiah Khan's case being transferred to special CBI court

Credits - Times of India

For more news and update from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.