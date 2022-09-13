Oh No! Plea for Jiah Khan’s suicide reinvestigation dismissed by HC

Rabia Khan, mother of the late Bollywood actress Jiah Khan filed a plea requesting to reopen her daughter’s suicide case. The plea is dismissed by the HC.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 14:16
movie_image: 
Oh No! Plea for Jiah Khan’s suicide reinvestigation dismissed by HC

MUMBAI : Rabia Khan, the mother of the late Bollywood actress Jiah Khan, filed a plea, requesting to reopen her daughter’s suicide case. The case is nine years old. A division bench of Justices A S Gadkari and M N Jadhav noted that it has faith in the agency that probed the case.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probed the case, which has charged actor Sooraj Pancholi, Jiah Khan's boyfriend, responsible for her suicide. The 25-year-old actress was found hanging at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013.

 Rabia Khan, in her petition filed in the HC, had sought a fresh probe into the case by The United States's Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), an independent and special agency. As per Rabia Khan, her daughter was murdered.

Also read - OMG! Jiah Khan’s mother Rabia Khan makes a shocking revelation about Aditya Pancholi’s son and actor Suraj Pancholi

Her advocates Shekhar Jagtap and Sairuchita Chowdhary argued when the case was taken up by the Mumbai police, it experienced "certain flaws and incorrect approach". Rabia Khan moved the HC and the probe was then transferred to the CBI in July 2014.

However, Jiah’s mother faced the same problems in the central agency too, and hence, she wants the case to be reinvestigated, again.
The court noted the petitioner was weakening her own case by filing such a plea.

Advocate Sandesh Patil, appearing for the CBI, told the court that the premier agency has investigated the case fairly.

Rabia Khan's plea was dismissed by the bench and was told that a detailed order would be passed later.

Also read - OMG! This is what Sooraj Pancholi has to say about Jiah Khan's case being transferred to special CBI court

Credits - Times of India

For more news and update from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Jiah Khan Rabia Khan Sooraj Pancholi Aditya Pancholi High Court Central Bureau of Investigation Federal Bureau of Investigation TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 14:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ajooni: Surprising! Ajooni agrees to conceive leaving Rajveer shocked
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another exclusive update from the telly world. You’ll already know that many...
Pandya Store: Major Twist! Krish to get married to Shweta, what will be Dhara's reaction?
MUMBAI: Shiny Doshi aka Dhara and Kinshuk Mahajan aka Gautam’s Star Plus’ daily soap Pandya Store is one of the most...
Explosive Update! Actress Ayesha Jhulka makes her OTT debut with Amazon Prime’s upcoming thriller, ‘Hush Hush’
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of diligently gracing your feed from exciting updates from the...
Imlie: What! Post leap, Cheeni to develop hatred against Imlie?
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ show Imlie is gearing up for the leap and post that we will see the generation leap where Cheeni...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame Bobby Khanna JOINS the star cast of Imlie 2
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. Also read:  ...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: SHOCKING! Akshara scared of her truth coming out; stops Neil from talking to Abhimanyu
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Recent Stories
Aww! Rani poses with the new Raj and Simran of Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall in Love’
Aww! Rani poses with the new Raj and Simran of Aditya Chopra’s ‘Come Fall in Love’
Latest Video