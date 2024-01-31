Oh No! Prabhas Takes a Break from Films Due to Health Concerns: What Lies Ahead for the Rebel Star?

After the success of Salaar, Prabhas is reportedly taking a hiatus from films to focus on his health. Fans are curious about his well-being and future plans. Here's an insight into Prabhas' temporary retreat and the upcoming projects on his horizon.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 20:40
movie_image: 
Prabhas

MUMBAI: Prabhas, the acclaimed actor known for his impactful roles, is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, Salaar. Directed by Prashant Neel, the movie has become a blockbuster, earning both critical acclaim and impressive box office figures. However, recent reports suggest that Prabhas is taking a temporary break from the film industry due to health concerns.

According to ABP Telugu, Prabhas has decided to step away from film shoots for about a month to address his health concerns. The Rebel star, who has faced various health issues in recent months, plans to use this time to prioritize his well-being. Reports indicate that he will be on hiatus until March. In November of the previous year, Prabhas underwent knee surgery in Europe, showcasing his commitment to maintaining his health.

Sources close to the actor have revealed that after his break, Prabhas intends to return to the sets of Raja Saab. It is also mentioned that during this time away from the limelight, he aims to reflect on his career and make decisions about his future projects.

Also Read: Must Read! “Finally, Prabhas in his Darling avatar”, netizens praise the first look and poster of the movie Raja Saab

Apart from Raja Saab, Prabhas is set to captivate audiences with Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. Slated for release in May this year, the film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner, Kalki 2898 AD is eagerly anticipated by fans.

Prabhas' latest release, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel, has achieved remarkable success at the box office. Co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, the film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, has become the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year and the 11th highest-grossing Indian film overall.

Prabhas, with his compelling performances and successful projects, continues to be a significant figure in the Indian film industry. As fans await his return after the hiatus, the actor's cinematic journey remains a captivating tale of talent, success, and dedication.

Also Read: Audience Perspective! Should Prabhas concentrate on content rather than grandeur?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: News 18

    
 

Entertainment Prabhas Salaar Health Break raja saab Kalki 2898 AD Rebel Star Indian cinema TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 01/31/2024 - 20:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Related Stories
Satish
Finally! Mirg Trailer Unveiled: Satish Kaushik's Last Film Promises a Revenge Drama Full of Mystery and Intrigue
Triptii
Fascinating! Animal Actress Triptii Dimri Opens Up About Marriage Plans and Desirable Qualities in Her Future Husband
Shahid
Interesting! Shahid Kapoor Addresses Excitement Over Kabir Singh and Animal Park Crossover
Sakshi
Woah! These new saree pictures of the actress Sakshi Malik is making our jaws drop and setting the internet on fire
Fighter
OMG! Movie Fighter is moving towards below average verdict, what is not working in the favour of the movie?
Sikandar
Exclusive! “It has been very difficult journey, have got few Heart breaks too but God has been very kind” Sikandar Kher