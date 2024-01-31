Oh No! Prabhas Takes a Break from Films Due to Health Concerns: What Lies Ahead for the Rebel Star?

MUMBAI: Prabhas, the acclaimed actor known for his impactful roles, is currently enjoying the success of his latest film, Salaar. Directed by Prashant Neel, the movie has become a blockbuster, earning both critical acclaim and impressive box office figures. However, recent reports suggest that Prabhas is taking a temporary break from the film industry due to health concerns.

According to ABP Telugu, Prabhas has decided to step away from film shoots for about a month to address his health concerns. The Rebel star, who has faced various health issues in recent months, plans to use this time to prioritize his well-being. Reports indicate that he will be on hiatus until March. In November of the previous year, Prabhas underwent knee surgery in Europe, showcasing his commitment to maintaining his health.

Sources close to the actor have revealed that after his break, Prabhas intends to return to the sets of Raja Saab. It is also mentioned that during this time away from the limelight, he aims to reflect on his career and make decisions about his future projects.

Apart from Raja Saab, Prabhas is set to captivate audiences with Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin. Slated for release in May this year, the film features an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani. Produced by C. Aswani Dutt under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner, Kalki 2898 AD is eagerly anticipated by fans.

Prabhas' latest release, Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel, has achieved remarkable success at the box office. Co-starring Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan, the film, produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the Hombale Films banner, has become the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year and the 11th highest-grossing Indian film overall.

Prabhas, with his compelling performances and successful projects, continues to be a significant figure in the Indian film industry. As fans await his return after the hiatus, the actor's cinematic journey remains a captivating tale of talent, success, and dedication.

Credit: News 18



