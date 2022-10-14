Oh No! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani can’t have Marriage on Their Minds This year; an upcoming film being the reason?

MUMBAI : Also read: Big Scoop! Rakul Preet Singh reacts to people’s opinions on ‘Thank God’ prior to its release; says, ‘the audience are the biggest critic’

Rakul Preet Singh is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Thank God and the campaign for promotions is going on. She will also be seen in Doctor G that stars Ayushmann Khurrana.

Rakul’s brother recently confirmed that Rakul and Jackky Bhagnani have marriage on their minds. The couple was supposed to get married in November 2022 and the families seemed equally excited about the same but it happened to be postponed.

The reason is reported to be an upcoming film – Mere Husband Ki Biwi which stars Rakul, Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Anita Raaj and Shakti Kapoor and is made by Mudassar Aziz. He wanted to complete the film this year since Bhumi and Arjun are not free next year.

Rakul and Jackky have good relations with Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Bhumi Pednekar and they spent a gala time recently in London, celebrating Rakul’s birthday. The decision was taken without any deliberation and saw a smooth sailing.

