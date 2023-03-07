Oh No! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal release date Postponed

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna

MUMBAI: Upcoming movie Animal which has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role is indeed one of the much awaited movies of the Year, the fans are really very excited to see the actor in his never seen before avatar, the glimpse of the actors which are floating all over the internet directly from the sets of the movie are increasing the excitement level of the fans.  

Recently the pre-teaser of the film was released which blew away the fans and while they wait for the film’s trailer, the fans will have to hear some disappointing news. The action-thriller which was earlier scheduled to release on 11th August 2023, has been postponed. Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Xclusiv… Animal not arriving on Independence Day weekend … #Animal - starring #RanbirKapoor and directed by #SandeepReddyVanga - *won’t* release on 11 Aug 2023… Yes, the film has been postponed… A new release date will be announced in the coming days. #BhushanKumar.”

On wrapping up her shoot for Animal, Rashmika heaped praises for her co-star and leading man Ranbir Kapoor, saying “Rkaaaaayyy, I think initially because he is #ranbirkapoor. I was super nervous but my god!!! Our little secret...God has really taken his time to make him perfect ya..Brilliant actor. Amaaazing human - Everything else - Crazy no?” She further added, “Love it.. but what a beautiful human he is ya.. I only wish the best for him for life and woaaaaahhhhh. wait haveeeee to say this RK in Animal is the bomb. I don't think people are ready for him yet but the release is coming sooooooooonn... I am super duper excited for the team”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   

Credit- HindustanTimes

Rashmika Mandanna Ranbir Kapoor Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga Shamshera Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar Alia Bhatt Besharam Jagga Jasoos Movie News TellyChakkar
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/03/2023 - 12:56

