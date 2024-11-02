Oh no! Shah Rukh Khan's indirect remark at Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek's behavior; Says 'Inke baap inko nai sikha..'

MUMBAI: Amitabh Bachchan, a superstar, and Shah Rukh Khan have a unique friendship. He has starred alongside Amitabh in several popular movies, and their on-screen chemistry is endearing. Amitabh loves Shah Rukh like a son, and the two of them treat each other like that in addition to sharing screen time. However, Shah Rukh Khan, being Shah Rukh Khan, never hesitates to respond sharply and make subtle jabs. When Amitabh Bachchan was invited to the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati, he did the same with him.

We had just stumbled onto an old Kaun Banega Crorepati clip in which Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Farah Khan were in the hot seat. We also noticed that Vivaan Shah and Abhishek Bachchan were visitors. In the video, Shah Rukh describes how Farah had complained to him about Abhishek and Vivaan. She revealed to SRK how Vivaan and Abhishek had been making fun of her and posting her photos on Twitter.

He stated, "Ek din mai aaya Farah kabhi complain nahi karti kyunki Farah khud hi bahut tandurust hai sabkuch theek kr deti hai set ke uper. Lekin ek baar isne mujhe bahut complain kiya, isne kaha ki Abhishek aur Vivaan jo hai duno ke duno bahut pareshaan kar rahe hai, distracted rahte hai, tang kar rahe hai, baar baar meri photo lekar Twitter par daal rahe hai. Bahut tang karte hai Abhishek aur Vivaan, toh tum jaa kar unse baat kro."

Recounting the situation, Shah Rukh continued, that he assumed that Abhishek's father was Mr. Amitabh Bachchan when he went to see him. If he can't teach him anything, how will he be able to do it?"

He was reported to have said, "Mai ne kaha nahi Farah bacche aisi thuri na hota hai, ho jayega. She said, 'No, today I am very angry. Go and talk.' Toh sir mai aisa kamar kas ke pahuch gaya waha par. Toh Abhishek yaha khade hue the Vivaan yaha khade hue the. Toh mai bolne ko kuch shuru hua fir mujhe dimag mein aaya ki Abhishek Bachchan ke jo daddy hai vo Mr Amitabh Bachchan hai. Fir aaya Vivaan ke jo daddy hai vo Mr Naseeruddin Shah hai. Fir mere dimaag mein aaya inke baap inko nahi sikha sake toh mai kya sikhaunga."

In Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Amitabh Bachchan portrayed the father of Shah Rukh Khan. Big B disclosed in 2018 that AbRam, the youngest kid of Shah Rukh, firmly believes the actor is his father. The youngest Khan questioned Amitabh's leaving them as well. Amitabh also posted a photo of AbRam shaking his hand when they first met at the birthday celebration of the former's granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. And the child was adorable as they gazed in wonder at Amitabh Bachchan.

However, everyone's heart was warmed by Shah Rukh's wonderful remark. On Saturdays, he requested that Amitabh stay with AbRam. He was cited as saying, "Sir aayaa karo na! Please stay at home with AbRam on Saturdays at least… he has some really amazing games on his iPad… you can play Doodle Jump with him!"

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis