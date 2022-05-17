Oh No: Simmba actress Neha Mahajan’s Facebook account gets HACKED!

MUMBAI: Neha Mahajan is a talented face.

She is predominantly known for her stint in regional films along with some International projects. Most recently, she was seen in Netflix’s series Leila, a dystopian drama. She was also seen in Rohit Shetty's action film Simmba. In 2020, she made her Hollywood debut in the action-thriller Extraction.

Well, Neha is pretty active on social media and while there are a lot of cases where the accounts of actors have been hacked quite often, looks like Neha has become a victim of the scam too.

Neha recently took to social media to share a post on how her Facebook has been hacked and that it is being worked upon. She hopes it shall be resolved soon.

Mahajan is the daughter of Sitar artist Pandit Vidur Mahajan, and has been accompanying him on his sitar performances while also performing solo. She was born in Talegaon Dabhade, Pune in the state of Maharashtra. Mahajan attended Trimble Tech High School in Texas, and later finished her master's degree in Philosophy from the University of Pune. She has been involved in theater and cinema and has worked in Marathi, English, Hindi and Malayalam language cinemas.

