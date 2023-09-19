Oh No! Veteran Actor Anupam Kher makes candid confession; Says ‘Comedy films don’t excite me now’

MUMBAI: Anupam Kher, an actor, is well-known for his notable comedic roles in movies starring Shah Rukh Khan, including ChaalBaaz (1989), Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Khosla Ka Ghosla! (2006), Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi (1991), and others. Kher, though, has steered clear of humour in recent years and portrayed more serious roles.

The actor explained his decision to stop appearing in comedies when asked, “I have enjoyed doing mindless comedies, and I love them. I did a film recently called Shiv Shastri Balboa, which is now on one of the OTT platforms. It is like a comedy. As my mind keeps maturing, I also need to keep challenging myself. I need to feel excited. Now comedy doesn’t excite me.”

Anupam Kher continued by saying that he finds it hard to comprehend that he played some of the most famous comic parts in blockbuster movies from the 1990s. The actor stated, “Today when I watch my work in films like Haseena Maan Jaayegi, I wonder, ‘Kaise kiya maine yeh? (How did I do it?).’ I feel the same when I see my other films as well, like Shola Aur Shabnam, Ram Lakhan. These were great movies to be a part of, and they are great performances. Films like Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahi, Beta. Doing this (comedy) is very difficult, especially when you are a trained actor, and you have read Stanislavsky (Constantin Stanislavsky) and Berthold Brecht and then to do that, I think it really needs guts and also talent.”

He adds, “But I like to do what is being made now; it is good. It is interesting, so I am enjoying doing it. It is my personal growth. But it doesn’t mean that I will not do that kind of comedy. Something very juicy has not come to me as yet. When it does, I’ll be very happy to do it. My natural flair for comedy is much more than any other serious roles.”

Anupam Kher has recently worked on movies like The Accidental Prime Minister and The Kashmir Files, and his upcoming project is The Vaccine War. The actor responded when asked why he's been acting in movies with political elements and how he maintains his politics and art separate. He said, “When you look at a project, you don’t really see what your personal politics is. You are given a role and you just put your energies into it and that’s all. That’s what an actor’s job is. Politics has nothing to do with work and I think that’s the best part about the entertainment business. There is no such thing (politics) when the audience is watching a film in a theatre or something on TV at their home. They are watching it as a creative person’s vision.”

Anupam Kher's most recent film appearance was in The Freelancer by Neeraj Pandey. The Vaccine War, directed by National Award-winning Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, debuts on September 28.

