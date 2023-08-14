OMG 2: Really! THIS actor from Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi starrer is forbidden to watch the film

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 18:31
OMG 2

MUMBAI: OMG finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago after much pre release buzz and the collections seem to show that it is going great guns so far. After multiple cuts and objections later, the film got an A certification but people who have seen the film seem to think that the A certificate was not required. Nonetheless, the film is a much needed hit for Akshay Kumar.

But did you know that this co-star of Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam and Pankaj Tripathi from the film is not allowed to watch the film? We are talking about actor Aarush Varma who plays the role of Pankaj Tripathi’s on-screen son in the Amit Rai directorial. Since the film has received an A certification Aarush who is 16 years old is not allowed to watch the film which talks about sex education.

Aarush could not attend the screening of the film. 

Recently Akshay Kumar visited a cinema hall to see the audiences’ reaction and after the screening taking a dig at the CBFC, told the paparazzi, “Kamaal ki baat bataun, pehli adult film hai jo teenagers ke liye bani hai”

On the work front, Pankaj Tripathi will next be seen in Mirzapur 3, Kadak Singh, and Fukrey 3 while Akshay has The Great Indian Rescue, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Housefull 5 to look forward to.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Pinkvilla  
 

OMG 2 Akshay Kumar Yami Gautam Pankaj Tripathi
