OMG! Actor Sahil Khan granted pre-arrest bail by Bombay High Court in defamation case

MUMBAI: Actor Sahil Khan was granted temporary protection from arrest by the Bombay High Court on Tuesday with a defamation lawsuit. The lawsuit was filed in June and alleges a premeditated cyber campaign against an individual owning a company specializing in holding exhibitions.

Following sections 34 (common intention), 504 (intentional insult), 500 (defamation), 506 (penalty for criminal intimidation), and other relevant IT Act sections, Mumbai Police has filed a formal complaint (FIR) against Sahil Khan and six other people.

(Also read: Whoa! Meet Sahil Khan who built a 100 crore fitness empire after quitting acting; his net worth will make your jaws drop)

According to the FIR, Khan and the director of the company disagreed about space allocation during an exhibition. It is alleged that Khan and associates posted offensive, disparaging, and obscene content on Instagram intending to damage the company's brand. The director of the company also alleged harassment and threats.

Khan's request for anticipatory bail was denied by the Dindoshi Sessions Court earlier this month, although pre-arrest bail was granted to others. Khan is presently in Russia, and requested protection from arrest from the High Court following the refusal.

Chavan disclosed to Justice NJ Jamadar, Khan's present whereabouts in Russia during the hearings. The court ordered Chavan to provide an affidavit outlining Khan's schedule for his return to India. On December 14, the anticipatory plea will be heard again. Rajiv Chavan, the lawyer for Sahil Khan requested anticipatory bail.

(Also read: Wow! 'Style' duo Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan to come together for a movie, read more )

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- India Today