OMG! After Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s security tightened

MUMBAI : Aayush Sharma might be just a couple of films old, but he has managed to grab the limelight with his screen presence. The actor has also become popular for being Salman Khan’s brother in law and has had to face quite a lot of backlash for it. Sharma married Salman’s sister Arpita in 2014 and the couple have two children; a boy and a girl.

Earlier Aayush’s brother in law Salman Khan was in the news as he had received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Now, Aayush has received police security. As he is promoting his film Ruslaan, the actor has police personnel assigned with him and also travels in Salman Khan’s bullet proof car. Due to the constant death threats, Salman and his family have been given police protection.

On the work front, Aayusha will next be seen in Kwatha opposite Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif. Aayush was last seen in Antim.

