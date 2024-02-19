OMG! After Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s security tightened

Earlier Aayush’s brother in law Salman Khan was in the news as he had received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Now, Aayush has received police security.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 18:53
movie_image: 
Aayush

MUMBAI : Aayush Sharma might be just a couple of films old, but he has managed to grab the limelight with his screen presence. The actor has also become popular for being Salman Khan’s brother in law and has had to face quite a lot of backlash for it. Sharma married Salman’s sister Arpita in 2014 and the couple have two children; a boy and a girl.

Also Read-Aayush Sharma begins the last schedule of his masala action entertainer Ruslaan

Earlier Aayush’s brother in law Salman Khan was in the news as he had received death threats from gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Now, Aayush has received police security. As he is promoting his film Ruslaan, the actor has police personnel assigned with him and also travels in Salman Khan’s bullet proof car. Due to the constant death threats, Salman and his family have been given police protection. 

Also Read-Shocking! Robbery at Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan’s house, Read more

On the work front, Aayusha will next be seen in Kwatha opposite Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif.  Aayush was last seen in Antim.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-BollywoodLife 

Aayush Sharma Arpita Khan Antim: The Final Truth Salman Khan Alvira Khan LoveYatri Warina Hussain Mahima Makwana Movie News Arbaaz Khan Sohail Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/19/2024 - 18:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Don 3 update, special announcement to b made tomorrow
MUMBAI : Indeed one of the major points of conversation in the industry is the upcoming movie Don. It is not only one...
Trolled! "Is this Ramp walk or Road walk" netizens trolls actress Shanaya Kapoor on her ramp walk
MUMBAI: Soon to be actress and daughter of Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor has been grabbing the attention of the fans...
OMG! After Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma’s security tightened
MUMBAI : Aayush Sharma might be just a couple of films old, but he has managed to grab the limelight with his screen...
Vanshaj: What! Dadababu is alive
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Pushpa Impossible: Woah! Shocking twist unveiled at scheme opening
Dhruv Tara: What! Bijli leaves Mahal, vows to never return
MUMBAI : Sony Sab’s 'Dhruv Tara' is a romantic drama that revolves around Dhruv and Tara, who are from two different...
Recent Stories
Don 3
Wow! Don 3 update, special announcement to b made tomorrow
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Don 3
Wow! Don 3 update, special announcement to b made tomorrow
Shanaya
Trolled! "Is this Ramp walk or Road walk" netizens trolls actress Shanaya Kapoor on her ramp walk
Vikrant Massey
Really! Vikrant Massey reveals he earned a whopping Rs 4.2 crores after his friend humiliated him for having plastic chairs at home
Vikrant Massey
Aww! Vikrant Massey and wife Sheetal Thakur have a sweet intimate 2nd wedding anniversary celebration post embracing parenthood
Esha Deol
Kya Baat Hai! Esha Deol spotted for the first time after announcing separation from Bharat Takhtani
Suhani Bhatnagar
Sad! Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar’s father Puneet explains the real cause of her death; mother breaks down saying she never informed Aamir Khan of her illness