OMG! Akshay Kumar reduces his fee after Bachchhan Paandey debacle?

MUMBAI : Akshay is one of the most popular and celebrated actors in the industry. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 61 million followers on Instagram and over 44 million followers on Twitter. The actor is known for wrapping up films very quickly and moving on to the next at lightning speed.

Akki has always been an actor who delivered multiple films in a single year and his pace isn’t slowing down anytime soon. However, even many of his fans feel that appearing so many times in a year has just reduced the appeal of their star, and it seems true to an extent.

Also read Interesting! This is how netizens reacted to Ranveer Singh's beach-boy look

Akshay’s last release was Bachchhan Paandey, which had a huge budget of over 150 crores. Reportedly, the cost got inflated due to Akki‘s 100-crore salary, and with the film wrapping up its run with little above 50 crores at the box office, huge losses were suffered. Not just Bachchhan Paandey, but even Bell Bottom and his other releases reportedly went over budget due to the exorbitantly high salary of the star. Reportedly, Akshay has charged 140-150 crores for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.

Now, if the latest reports are to be believed, Bachchhan Paandey’s disastrous run has affected Akshay a lot and he has decided to take a pay cut for his upcoming projects. Yes, you read that right! Not for all, but the actor is ready to reduce his salary for the films which are moderate in scale. For films like Selfiee and Soorarai Pottru remake, Akki is expected to take a pay cut.

Akshay started his career doing action movies including Waqt Hamara Hai (1993), Mohra (1994), and Elaan (1994). Akshay's comic roles in movies including Hera Pheri (2000), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Garam Masala (2005), Bhagam Bhag (2006), Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007), and Singh Is Kinng (2008) met with love from the audience. The actor has won two Filmfare awards and is also the recipient of Padma Shri awarded by Government of India.

Also read What! Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is already in the planning stage

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Koimoi

