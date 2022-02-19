OMG: Akshay Kumar’s re-creation of the viral memes for Bachchan Pandey has set the internet on FIRE!

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has been treating his fans with the posters of his much-awaited film Bachchhan Paandey on social media platforms.

The fans were eagerly waiting for the trailer of the film. Finally, on Friday morning the trailer was released and it promises to be a high voltage action, comedy, and crime film with some amazing performances by the cast.

Apart from the film’s title undergoing a huge spelling change, Akshay Kumar’s re-creation of the viral 'crotch-grabbing' meme has caught the attention of the internet. In a scene Akshay is seen leaning to touch Pankaj Tripathi's feet but it looks like a viral social meme. And that is not all, as a poster of Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez also seems to be inspired from a meme.

Directed by Farhan Samji, this entertainer is slated for release on March 18, coinciding with the festival of Holi. With Akshay essaying the titular role, ‘Bachchhan Paandey’ stars Kriti Sanon and Jacqueline Fernandez as the leading ladies with Pankaj Tripathi, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Abhimanyu Singh and Prateik Babbar essaying pivotal parts.

Speaking at the film’s trailer launch, Akshay said, “It's always a pleasure to collaborate with Sajid Nadiadwala (the film's producer). He and I go back years, we were friends long before we became actor-producer. And one can only imaging what fun it is to work with friends. 'Bachchhan Paandey' is my tenth film with him and audiences can expect ten times the entertainment with this one.”

