OMG! Amit Sharma opens up on his Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika project timeline; Says ‘That is fake news’

MUMBAI: The director of Badhaai Ho, Amit Sharma, is now finishing up his major football drama Maidaan starring Ajay Devgan. He has been assigned to helm The Intern, a Hindi version of the 2015 romantic comedy starring Robert De Niro-Anne Hathaway. The Intern follows a 70-year-old man who wants to work at a firm owned by a young, successful woman entrepreneur after retiring.

However, in response to rumors that The Intern remake will begin filming on January 24, Amit disclosed in an interview, “Sir, that is fake news which surfaced yesterday (December 6). As of now, we don’t know what’s happening with The Intern. We are in in a limbo.”

Amit stated, “It’s too early to talk about The Intern. Right now I’m completely into finishing Maidaan.” The Intern's screenplay is being adapted in the interim.

Amit disclosed, “My take on The Intern won’t be an exact replica of the original. What is the

point of remaking a film if you can’t take it into a different direction? So yeah, my version

of the story will be different.”

Regarding collaborating with Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone's dream team, Amit said, “I can’t believe I’ll be working with two of the best we have, so early in my career. It

is every director’s dream to work with Bachchan Saab. My dream has come true after

directing only three films. What more can I ask for? I hope it happens.”

Amit has additional reasons to be thrilled about The Intern. “I am turning producer with The Intern. I am co-producing it with Sunir Kheterpal and Deepika Padukone. I’ve named my production house Chrome, because yellow is my favourite colour and it has an ‘Om’ in it.”

