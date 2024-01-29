OMG! Amitabh Bachchan expresses anger over misuse of AI; Says 'People are using it as per their wish’

MUMBAI : Popular on social media, Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan has voiced his displeasure with artificial intelligence's (AI) growing dominance. The actor brought attention to the difficulties faced by famous people who were duped by deep fakes made with artificial intelligence, such as Rashmika Mandanna, Nora Fatehi, and Kajol. Social media users shared these altered photos widely, which resulted in trolling. Amitabh Bachchan emphasized the possible harm this issue poses to society and asked for legal action to address it.

Also read: Wow! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reveals Abhishek Bachchan and his family appearing for ROKA all of a sudden in a vintage video; Here’s details!

Amitabh Bachchan spoke during the opening of a film festival at Symbiosis International University. He covered the effects of technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and facial mapping. He recognized the advancements in filmmaking among the major technological advances, but he was concerned about how quickly these innovations were becoming obsolete as little as two to three months. The artist brought attention to the troubling problem of face mapping, which allows people to be changed in a variety of ways just by altering their facial features.

Amitabh Bachchan related a recent facial mapping technology demonstration on Hollywood star Tom Hanks by a Mumbai studio. During the demonstration, a video of Tom Hanks at age 20 was shown alongside a video of him at the time. The actor voiced his disapproval of this approach, pointing out that Hollywood artists had also objected to filmmakers exploiting their faces however they saw fit using mapping technology. He warned of a time when he would be contacted by AI instead of humans in organizations such as Symbiosis.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan were present at the opening ceremony of the Symbiosis Film Festival, which took place at Pune's Symbiosis International University. The seasoned actor addressed criticism of the film business for supposedly affecting the nation's morals in addition to AI-related issues. He maintained that, historically, movies have not acted as a catalyst for moral reform, but rather have taken their cues from society.

In his open comments, Amitabh Bachchan discussed the possible drawbacks of cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence (AI), emphasizing the necessity for legal protections to shield people from unethical use as well as a thorough analysis of the ethical implications of these developments.

Also read: Good News! Amitabh Bachchan will mark his return next year to Kaun Banega Crorepati; Read on to know more here!

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18

