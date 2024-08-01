OMG! Ananya Pandey’s mother Bhavana Pandey UNFOLLOWS Aditya Roy Kapur sparks break-up rumours with the actress; Details inside!

MUMBAI : One of the most talked about couples in B-town is Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur. Rumors about their alleged romantic meetings are a favorite way for the duo to keep their followers guessing. Ananya's post of a sultry photo of the couple from Lakme Fashion Week initially ignited dating rumors, but now that both Ananya and Aditya have subtly acknowledged the rumors at Koffee With Karan, fans can nearly confirm that the two are dating. Recent happenings, seem to suggest that there may be some trouble in paradise.

The relationship between Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur appeared to be going well; the two even spent New Year's Eve and afterward traveled to London together. Fans of the pair could not help but swoon over the new couple in town when images and videos of them flirting throughout the city appeared online. On the other hand, Bhavana Pandey unfollowed Aditya Roy Kapur on Instagram in light of current events.

Bhavana Pandey, Ananya Pandey's mother, stopped following Aditya after doing so for a while. This has led to rumors that there may be a split between the two. In KWK, Bhavna Pandey already declared her preference for Kartik Aaryan over Aditya Roy Kapur. For those who are unaware, Ananya was also rumored to have dated Kartik Aaryan before having a love affair with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya Pandey and Aditya Roy Kapur, the couple of the hour, were recently noticed in London turning the town red with their romance. On the streets of London, the couple was spotted engaging in enjoyable activities like shopping and snow skating. They even made time to stop and take photos with their followers.

Ananya recently gave her best acting performance in the film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, which costarred Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The actress was overwhelmingly well-received for her role in the film. Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming films include Metro In Dino, starring Sara Ali Khan, and Malang 2, directed by Mohit Suri, starring Disha Paatni.

