OMG! Ananya Pandey tagged as ‘controversial’ for THESE reasons

MUMBAI: Chunky and Bhavana Panday’s daughter Anaya made a remarkable debut in Bollywood in 2019. Her launch vehicle ‘Student of the Year 2’ earned her much popularity, especially with the millennials. However, in the past couple of years, the 23-year-old actress has drawn a lot of flak and often landed in trouble. Here’s taking a look at times when Ananya courted controversy.

Talking about the nepotism debate Ananya Pandey stated that her dad has never featured in a Dharma film or appeared on the chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’. She had further added that it was not as easy as people say and that everyone has their own journey and struggle. Reacting to it, Siddhant Chaturvedi, who was also a part of the roundtable, had stated, “The difference is jahaan humare sapne poore hote hain, wahi inka struggle shuru hota hai (their struggle begins where our dreams are fulfilled)”. Siddhant’s comment had won instant appreciation on social media, landing Ananya in controversy.

Also Read: OMG: Neha Sharma is NOT INTERESTED in watching Ananya Pandey’s movies and the reason is…

Ananya was strongly trolled on social media for using a line from ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ on the ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’ show where Ananya had jokingly stated, “I have grown up around you and papa abusing. When I was young, I thought my name was F**k because you all used to say it". Netizens soon pointed out that this line was originally used by Khloe Kardashian. Clarifying her stance on the controversy, Ananya had stated on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, “I never pretended those were my words. I am giving all credit to Khloe for that line".

In another instance Ananya had revealed that she did not go to college despite being accepted for a journalism program. However, a woman claiming to be Ananya’s classmate, revealed on Instagram that the actress had never applied for any foreign university. Netizens were quick to accuse the actress of lying about her US college admission. Later, Ananya shared pictures of her university letters as proof on Instagram and clarified that she was accepted by Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism at USC for a major in Communication in the Spring 2018 semester. But since she was shooting, she sought to postpone her admission twice. Ananya couldn't pursue university education as she chose to pursue films.

Also Read: Adorable! Ishaan Khatter becomes the Support System’ to distressed Ananya Pandey and her family during the NCB interrogation in Mumbai Drugs Bust Case

Ananya was recently quizzed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for her alleged WhatsApp chats with Aryan Khan, who was arrested in a drugs bust. An NCB source had told TOI that Shah Rukh's son and Ananya were allegedly discussing procurement and consumption of drugs on WhatsApp. The actress reportedly denied all allegations of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan. The duo are childhood friends.

Credit: ETimes