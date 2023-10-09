OMG! Anil Sharma sheds light on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan impact on Gadar 2 box office; says ‘how Gadar 2 got the audience’s …’

MUMBAI: The Gadar 2 movie was directed by Anil Sharma, and was shown in theatres on August 11, 2023. As it continues to shatter records in theatres, the action-thriller is still very popular. The film's production team also recently had a success party, to which the crème de la crème of the Indian film business was invited. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will open in theatres on September 7 while the Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel blockbuster is still playing in theatres.

Anil Sharma claimed in an interview that his films were hardly breaking the INR 25–30 crore threshold, despite the fact that other films were grossing INR 200–300 crores. Because of this, he was happy when Gadar 2 passed the INR 500 crore mark. Now, when asked if he believed the success of Jawan would have an effect on his movie's box office performance, the director responded that he believed both movies would succeed.

Recently, Sharma disclosed in an interview, “If you see the way Gadar 2 has performed, 65% of its revenue has come from single-screen theatres, from the rural areas, and now Jawan is going to do the same. It is a 100% seeti-taaliyaan (whistles and claps) wali film.”

He added “Just like how Gadar 2 got the audience’s love, Jawan is set to receive the same amount of love and more. People are going to have a great cinema-watching experience. They‘ll whistle, dance, and clap. The public wants to see extravagant films, tamasha dekhna hai. Otherwise, they are anyway sitting home alone and watching films. People are craving community experience and these films are the answer. With Jawan, the industry will only benefit. Such films are important.”

The filmmaker declared that he is eager to see the movie on its opening day being a fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

He stated, “The public will enjoy both the movies equally. See, I am a Shah Rukh Khan fan. When the trailer of the film was released bohot buraai huiee. When I saw Pathaan’s trailer, I said that the film is a superhit. People had said, ‘Bohot kharaab trailer hai.’ I loved Pathaan’s trailer and then enjoyed the movie even more, and now I have loved Jawan’s trailer as well and I am now looking forward to catching the film as well. I don’t know what the industry will say about the film, but it is going to be such a mass entertainer. The music, dance, and dialogue baazi, especially, is looking good, very likable. I am an SRK fan, and I am going to watch the movie. Badi acchhi lag rahi hai film (the film is looking very good). I’ll watch it on the first day itself.”

