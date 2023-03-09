OMG! From Bahubali actress Anushka Shetty to Mahesh Babu: These South Indian actors who turned down blockbuster Bollywood films

MUMBAI: Big Bollywood films have occasionally been offered to a number of prominent South performers. But for a variety of reasons, they rejected it. The South Asian film business has a sizable audience, but Bollywood movies also give actors a lot of exposure.

The lines are thankfully merging more and more, which is a real gain for the audience as they get to see these diverse talents from all across the country. Nayanthara will make her Bollywood debut with Jawan.

She is one of the actresses who has previously declined a Bollywood film offer. Look at Anushka Shetty, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Deverakonda, and other celebrities who turned down offers to appear in Bollywood movies.

Also read: What! Sameer Wankhede reacts to Shah rukh Khan's Jawan dialogue, “Bete Ko haath Lagane Se Pehle…”, Here’s what he said

Bahubali actress Anushka Shetty rejected THIS Ajay Devgn movie.

Anushka Shetty, one of the most well-known South Indian actresses, was offered the role of Ajay Devgn in Rohit Shetty's Singham in 2011. The job ultimately went to Kajal Aggarwal, another stunning actress who dominates South Indian cinema, after the diva turned down the offer.

Mahesh Babu All Bollywood films were offered many Bollywood films that he rejected.

There is no need to introduce Mahesh Babu. He is one of the most well-liked Telugu performers, and his performances have been touching people's hearts. He has a significant impact on Telugu cinema and desires to be true to himself. He has voluntarily declined to appear in any Bollywood movies.

Pushpa 2-star Allu Arjun rejected This Salman Khan movie

Bajrangi Bhaijaan of Kabir Khan was rejected by Allu Arjun. Its maker chose to make it available in numerous languages. For reasons that are best known to him, the actor rejected the movie. Salman Khan was ultimately cast in the role after it was first given to Hrithik Roshan and rejected by him as well.

Rashmika Mandanna rejected a part opposite Shahid Kapoor

India's national crush is Rashmika Mandanna. Nevertheless, she was offered the Hindi adaptation of Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor before she made her Bollywood debut with Goodbye. She would have liked to work on "only" commercial films, thus she declined.

This Saif Ali Khan film was rejected by Yash before KGF made him famous.

The KGF hero Yash, who gained instant fame after his hit movie, was supposed to make his Bollywood debut a long time ago. Laal Kaptaan was offered to him, according to a story on Indiatimes. However, the actor turned down the part, and Saif Ali Khan eventually got it.

Actor Vijay Sethupathi of Jawan turned down a role opposite Aamir Khan.

Vijay Sethupathi, the antagonist from the movie Jawan, was offered a part in Laal Singh Chaddha, which stars Aamir Khan, but he declined because of his other obligations. Shah Rukh Khan, the actor is all ready to make his significant Bollywood debut. He celebrates Christmas with Katrina Kaif as well. He has received praise for his work in the Raj and DK-produced web series Farzi, which stars Shahid Kapoor.

Puneeth Rajkumar was initially selected for THIS Salman Khan’s flick.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan was offered to Puneeth Rajkumar, but he declined it since he wasn't impressed with the script. What follows is history.

Also read: What! Aryan Khan might have been singled out in the drug case

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit- Bollywoodlife











