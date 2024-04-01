OMG! Bhabhi Ghar Par Hai fame Nehha Pendse's servant arrested for allegedly stealing jewellery worth Rs. 6 lakhs

MUMBAI: Nehha Pendse was seen as Anita bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai for some time. She was loved for her performance in the comedy show. She had replaced Saumya Tandon as Anita in the show. However, she left the show soon.

Nehha has done many other shows like May I Come In Madam, Bhagyalakshmi and others. She also been a part of many Hindi and Marathi movies. The lady is married to Shardul Bayas in 2020.

The actress recently landed in trouble when a theft happened at her place. Nehha's driver has reported that jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh was stolen from her home.

An FIR has been filed about the same and the theft happened at the 23rd floor of the Areto Building in Bandra West. The complaint was filed by Ratnesh Jha who works as a driver for Shardul Bayas.

It happened so that Shardul Bayas told Ratnesh Jha that on December 28, two items that he had received as wedding presents four years prior a gold bracelet and a ring with diamonds were stolen.

The jewellery is usually worn by the Bayas family outside and the job of keeping the jewellery safe was with house staff Sumit Kumar Solanki, who kept it in the bedroom cupboard when he got home. Just like other house staff members, Sumit Solanki lives in the same house and is in charge of some duties.

As per the complaint, Shardul Bayas was getting ready to leave on the day of the incident, he noticed the missing jewelry in the cabinet. He asked everyone in the house but nobody had any idea about it. Sumit Solanki said that he was at his aunt's house in Colaba.

He was asked about the jewellery and Solanki said that the jewellery is at the place where it is kept usually. Shardul got suspicious about him and asked him to come home as soon as possible, but Solanki delayed returning home. This made Shardul doubt him more.

Soon, Shardul Bayas driver Ratnesh Jha filed a complaint and took Sumit Solanki's name as the suspect. Solanki is detained by the police but the jewellery is still not found.

Talking about Nehha, she had earlier revealed that she had rejected the role of Anupamaa earlier. She also said that she does regret not doing the show which is now a big hit.

