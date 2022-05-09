OMG! Bihar Police arrests a 21-year-old boy for allegedly giving death threats to Bollywood producer Sandeep Singh

21-year-old Krishnamurari Hemnarayan Singh was arrested by the police in Bihar for alleged death threats to Mary Kom producer Sandeep Singh

MUMBAI: A 21-year-old man was arrested by the Amboli police on Saturday from a small district in Bihar, for allegedly giving death threats to a Bollywood producer through social media.

The police received a complaint from firm producer Sandeep Singh, 40, stating that he received death threats that were posted on his Facebook profile. According to Singh’s statement to the police, the death threat message said, “Don’t worry, Moose Wala has been shot, you will be killed in the same way. Wait and remember.”

He received threats four times — March 17, April 3, May 26 and the last on July 7.

“We initiated the investigation immediately. Since we didn’t have many details or clues in physical form, we started it with the cyber police. Through Facebook, we started tracking the account’s activities and we got a contact number that was registered with the Facebook profile,” said senior police inspector Bandopant Bansode.

According to him, even though the mobile number was switched off, based on the call data records (CDR), the location was traced to – Siwan, a district in Bihar. The accused is identified as Krishnamurari Hemnarayan Singh.

The police confirmed that the accused was produced in a local court at Siwan, then brought to Mumbai for further investigation on the same day.

Singh has produced Bollywood movies like Mary Kom, PM Narendra Modi, Bhoomi, Sarabjit, Aligarh, and Jhund.

Credit: The Free Press Journal

