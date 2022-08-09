OMG! Bipasha Basu once said Ameesha Patel was not fit for the role in ‘Jism’, and the reason will leave you in splits

Bipasha Basu once said that Ameesha Patel was not fit for the role in ‘Jism because she lacks the physic to carry out for the role in the movie

 

Bipasha Basu, Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI : Bipasha Basu’s thriller romantic movie Jism was one of the most well-known and popular movies in 2003. The actress received a lot of praise for her performance in the movie. Talking about the same when asked if actress Ameesha Patel could replace her in the movie, Bipasha said Ameesha lacks the physic to carry out a role in Jism.

Also Read: Bravo! Bipasha Basu gives a befitting reply to the trolls for attacking those who flaunt their baby bumps

Bipasha said, “Ameesha doesn’t have the physical attributes to carry out a Jism, to be very honest. (Lara laughs). You need a woman, a full package for the role. She’s too petite, too small. Her whole is wrong, she would not fit a Jism.” And this came as a reply to Ameesha Patel’s statement when she said she would never do a role like in Jism, because her grandmother wouldn’t approve of it.

Also Read: Must Read! Bipasha Basu talks about her pregnancy; opens up about the day she found out, planning a family and more

Jism was released on 17th January 2003 and was directed by Amit Saxena. The movie starred Bipasha alongside John Abraham and Gulshan Grover.

On the work front, Bipasha was last seen in Alone back in 2015. On the other hand, Ameesha’s last Bollywood hit was Race 2 alongside Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Jacqueline Fernandez was Race 2.

Credit: Koimoi
    
 

