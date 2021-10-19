OMG! Check out 90's actresses and their unseen beautiful daughter

MUMBAI : From Karisma Kapoor to Raveena Tandon we have seen and loved these Bollywood actresses since the 90s. Indeed these actresses have made their strong mark not only in the Bollywood industry but in the hearts of millions of fans. We have often seen many star kids who are attracting the eyeballs of the fans through social media but today let us talk about the beautiful daughters of 90s actresses who are very rare to be seen on social media

1. Raveena Tandon

Raveena Tandon is indeed one of the versatile actresses we have in Bollywood industry, her contribution towards Bollywood can never be forgotten. The actress is currently 46 years old and till today she looks fit and beautiful. The actress got married to Anil Thadani on 22nd February 2004. Raveena and Anil Thadani have a daughter named Rasha Tandon. Rasha is currently 16 years old. She was born on 16th March 2005 in Mumbai.

2. Bhagyashree

How can we forget actress Bhagyshree who was seen by the actor Salman Khan in the movie Maine Pyar Kiya. The actress is currently 52 years old and despite being in her 50s she looks very beautiful and can compete with many young actresses. Avantika Dasani is the daughter of actress Bhagyashree. Avanthika is currently 26 years old and she was born in January 1995 in Mumbai.

3. Karisma Kapoor

Another actress from the 90s who is known for Another actress from the 90s who is known for her amazing acting contribution is actress Karisma Kapoor. Indeed the actress was no less than any other actresses when it came to acting, dancing and looking gorgeous. As we all know Karisma Kapoor got married to Sanjay Kapur on 29th September 2003, and they got separated on 13th June 2016. Samiera Kapoor is daughter of Karisma Kapoor and her ex-husband Sanjay Kapur. Samiera Kapoor is currently 16 years old and she was born on 11th March 2005 in Mumbai.

ALSO READ – (Interesting! Did you know Shah Rukh's luxurious limousine has some connection with PM Narendra Modi?)

4. Kajol

One of the most successful actresses in the history of Indian cinema is Kajol. We have seen some amazing characters and movies coming from the side of the actress and getting all the love from the fans. As we all know Kajol got married to Ajay Devgn on 24th February 1999. Kajol and Ajay Devgn have a daughter named Nysa Devgn who is currently 18 years old. Nysa Devgn was born on 20th April 2003 in Mumbai.

5. Juhi Chawla

Known for not only her amazing acting skills but also for her cuteness and her looks actress Juhi Chawla is indeed one of the most loved Bollywood actresses during 90s. Juhi Chawla got married to Jay Mehta in December 1995. They both have a daughter named Jhanvi Mehta. Jhanvi Mehta is currently 20 years old. She was born on 21st February 2001 in Mumbai.

So these are some Bollywood actresses from the 90s with their beautiful daughters. What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Must Read! Kangana Ranaut gets trolled for Dhaakad's poster and her look, here is what netizens are saying)