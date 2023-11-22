OMG! Check out Khushali Kumar’s journey to prep for the role where she is ready to face all anything that comes in her way

MUMBAI:Khushali Kumar is one of the most beloved and esteemed actresses in the Hindi film industry. Through her gorgeous photo shoots and appearances, she has been winning over her fans' hearts and attention over the years. The well-known actress, who debuted in the film "Dhokha: Round D Corner," will soon be seen in the romantic suspense film "Starfish."

The trailer of the movie looked really promising and we got to see Khushali Kumar, Ehan Bhat, Tusharr Khanna and Milind Soman giving a really good performance.

Earlier in an interview with Tellychakkar, the actress talked about getting in and out of the character and how she used to break down in the middle of the night.

While Khushali has revealed earlier about how she took the challenge and learned scuba diving, now we are here with a video that shows how much difficulty the actress went through in order to prep for her role.

Also read -Interesting! Khushali Kumar talks about how hard it was to get out of the character, had sudden breakdowns at night, check out the deets inside

Here’s the video where we can see Khushali Kumar bearing extreme temperatures to learn scuba diving. Take a look at the video below:

As we can see how the actress is shivering due to extremely cold temperatures and yet she is taking up the challenge and dedicating herself to the process only to deliver her best.

Also read - Exclusive! "I had to take training for diving as I am performing as a skilled diver in the movie" - Khushali Kumar

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.