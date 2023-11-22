OMG! Check out Khushali Kumar’s journey to prep for the role where she is ready to face all anything that comes in her way

While Khushali has revealed earlier about how she took the challenge and learned scuba diving, now we are here with a video that shows how much difficulty the actress went through in order to prep for her role.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 13:57
movie_image: 
Khushali

MUMBAI:Khushali Kumar is one of the most beloved and esteemed actresses in the Hindi film industry. Through her gorgeous photo shoots and appearances, she has been winning over her fans' hearts and attention over the years. The well-known actress, who debuted in the film "Dhokha: Round D Corner," will soon be seen in the romantic suspense film "Starfish."

The trailer of the movie looked really promising and we got to see Khushali Kumar, Ehan Bhat, Tusharr Khanna and Milind Soman giving a really good performance.

Earlier in an interview with Tellychakkar, the actress talked about getting in and out of the character and how she used to break down in the middle of the night.

While Khushali has revealed earlier about how she took the challenge and learned scuba diving, now we are here with a video that shows how much difficulty the actress went through in order to prep for her role.

Also read -Interesting! Khushali Kumar talks about how hard it was to get out of the character, had sudden breakdowns at night, check out the deets inside

Here’s the video where we can see Khushali Kumar bearing extreme temperatures to learn scuba diving. Take a look at the video below:

 

 

As we can see how the actress is shivering due to extremely cold temperatures and yet she is taking up the challenge and dedicating herself to the process only to deliver her best.

Also read - Exclusive! "I had to take training for diving as I am performing as a skilled diver in the movie" - Khushali Kumar

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Khushali Kumar Starfish Milind Soman Ehan Bhatt Tusharr Khanna Bollywood Hindi movies Movie News TSeries TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Wed, 11/22/2023 - 13:57

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Krushal Ahuja talks about his experience of working in Jhanak, “Anirudh’s character for me is not very relatable as far as behavior is concerned but intention wise it definitely is”
MUMBAI: Star Plus, a premier entertaining channel known to deliver extraordinary content and venture into unexplored...
Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke: Trouble! Raghav’s Kashmir house papers need his father’s signature
MUMBAI: A romantic drama television series in the Hindi language called Pashmina - Dhaage Mohabbat Ke debuted on Sony...
Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mishkat Varma put on their dancing shoes in ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’
MUMBAI: The drama is at an all-time high in Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon,’ with a rift...
“My request is not to judge the show too quickly!” Shares Elvish Yadav about Temptation Island India
MUMBAI: Get ready for an exciting double treat in the next Temptation Island India episode! Abhishek Malhan and Elvish...
Song Out! Check out this amazing new song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie Dunki
MUMBAI: Shah Rukh has had an extraordinary year so far as his two releases have become the most successful films in...
Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 contestant, Anjali Anand’s mother to make special appearance on the show; talks about her dream being fulfilled of Anjali dancing on Jhalak
MUMBAI: Viewers have always been left in awe at Anjali Anand’s power-packed performances in various shows. Her...
Recent Stories
dunki
Song Out! Check out this amazing new song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie Dunki
Latest Video
Related Stories
dunki
Song Out! Check out this amazing new song Lutt Putt Gaya from the movie Dunki
Tiger 3
Box office! Tiger 3 drops further, collection of Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan have shocked the audience
Sara Ali Khan
Trolled! "Today's actresses have zero talent but are master in skin show" netizens trolls actress Sara Ali Khan as she drops bikini pictures
Karan Johar
Wow! "Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar have finally patch up" netizens reacts to the news of collaboration
Animal
Must read! Why Animal is important movie not only for Ranbir Kapoor but also for Bobby Deol
Kabir
Omg! Is Kabir the main Thanos of the Spy universe? Read more