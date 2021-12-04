OMG! Check out the controversial queens of Bollywood

MUMBAI: Bollywood and controversy go hand in hand. Bollywood actresses never run short of issues that capture headlines throughout the nation. This year has been no different as many Bollywood actresses have already made headlines in tinsel town. Take a look as we bring you some of the controversial queens of Bollywood.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut, the controversial queen has been making some bold remarks. During the time Farmer's protest was at its peak, she made several controversial statements like calling farmers terrorists and Khalistanis. There have been several complaints filed against her in Punjab and across the Nation. Later she was again in the news when she said that she doesn't feel Mumbai is a safe city for her. She even compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, she claimed that the actor didn’t do suicide but he was murdered.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra was arrested for making adult films which is illegal in India. Shilpa Shetty was too called for questioning in relation to making the pornography content. When she was asked by the Mumbai Police, the actress said, her husband started the company and she was one of the directors of the company till 2020. She resigned due to personal reasons. She then clarified that she is not aware of what her husband was up to as she was busy doing her own work.

Rhea Chakraborty

After the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty was called by NCB a number of times in connection with the drug case.

Anaya Pandey

Actress Ananya Panday was summoned by NCB in connection with the Mumbai Cruise drugs Case in which Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested. The NCB had found chats where the actress had been talking about weeds with Aryan Khan. During the interrogation, the actress said that the chats were years old and she couldn’t remember the details.

Rakhi Sawant

Rakhi Sawant has been in the news ever since she made her appearance on Salman Khan’s popular show Bigg Boss Season 15. Soon there was news about Rakhi and Ritesh’s fake marriage. Ritesh who is a cameraman appeared on the show as Rakhi’s husband. When asked about their love story, he said that they met over Whatsapp and couldn’t stay together post their wedding due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

