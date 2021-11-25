OMG! Delhi Assembly's Committee has summoned Kangana Ranaut for her CONTROVERSIAL remarks on 'farmer's protest'

MUMBAI : The Delhi Assembly Committee has summoned Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for her alleged controversial remarks on the farmers where she has referred farmers’ protest to Khalistani moment. The actress is already facing an FIR in Mumbai for her comments.

An FIR was filed against her by Amarjit Singh Sandhu, a member of Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara Committee (SGSSGC). The FIR was lodged at Khar police station and the actress has been booked under Section 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The complainant had alleged that Kangana is 'spreading communal hatred and targeting one community (Sikhs) in particular, insulting protesting farmers and freedom fighters'.

According to ANI, the actress has been asked to appear on December 6 before the committee, which is headed by AAP leader Radhav Chadha.

In her controversial Instagram post, Kangana had penned, “Khalistani terrorists may be arm twisting the government today. But let's not forget one woman. The only woman prime minister ne inn ko apni jooti ke niche crush kia tha (The only woman prime minister crushed them under her shoe)

No matter how much suffering she caused to this nation... she crushed them like mosquitoes at the cost of her own life... Lekin desh ke tukde nahi hone diye (but didn't let the country disintegrate) even after decades of her death aaj bhi uske naam se kaampte hai yeh inko vaisa hi guru chahiye (even today, they shiver at her name, they need a guru like her)."

Credit: ETimes