OMG! Check out these secret love affairs of actor Aamir Khan

MUMBAI: Actor Aamir Khan is indeed one of the finest talents we have been acting industry, we have seen some amazing characters played by the actor and getting all the love from the fans across the globe. No doubt we have seen and loved the actor over the time and today let us have a look at some love affairs of the actor.

1. Reena Dutta

Do you know Reena Dutta was Aamir Khan's neighbour, she had rejected Aamir Khan's proposal at first. However the couple began with their relationship in the early 80s. And later as we all know the couple got married on 18th April 1986. Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta also had children named Ira Khan and Junaid Khan. Later in the year 2002 the couple got divorced and Reena Dutta got the custody of both the children.

2. Pooja Bhatt

Actor Aamir Khan is also rumoured to be in a short relationship with Pooja Bhatt. How can we forget the movie Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin. The relationship of them came into the limeLight during the shooting process of the movie. However both these actor did not give any confirmation with regards to their relationship and they parted ways due to some differences.

3. Jessica Hines

Aamir Khan had reportedly fallen in love with Jessica Hines who was a British journalist on the sets of movie Ghulam. Aamir Khan came in contact with her in and event and they began to date each other. Reportedly they both were in a living relationship during the making of the movie Ghulam.

4. Preity Zinta

How can we forget this wonderful on screen pair Aamir Khan and Preity Zinta from the movie Dil Chahta Hai, there were rumours that Aamir Khan had fallen in love with his co-star Preity Zinta during the making of the movie. According to reports Aamir started dating Preity when his marriage was almost reached at the stage of separation. After divorce with Reena there were rumours that Aamir is all set to marry Preity Zinta, it was also said that Preity Zinta was the reason behind the divorce. Years later actress Preity Zinta cleared all the rumours and said that Amir Khan is a dear friend to her.

5. Kiran Rao

After his divorce with Reena Dutta, three years later Aamir Khan got married to Kiran Rao on 28th December 2005. Kiran Rao had worked as assistant director On the sets of Lagaan. Six years later of their marriage, the couple announced the birth of their child Azad Rao Khan on 5th December 2011. And recently Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced their separation in a joint statement, couple said that they have taken this decision with the mutual understanding and they can be friends.

6. Fatima Sana Shaikh

It was the year 2016 where there were rumours of Aamir Khan dating his co actor Fatima Sana Shaikh. The duo was spotted at many parties and events which triggered these rumours. Slowly these rumours reached to Kiran Rao, and there are many theories that Fatima Sana Shaikh is the reason behind their divorce. After his divorce with Kiran Rao there are many people who are speculating that Aamir Khan is in relationship with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

