OMG! Did Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan hug at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party? Read to Know more

MUMBAI: Celebrity fashion designer Manish Malhotra threw a lavish Diwali party recently and many popular stars were seen at attendance. Among them were Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who came alone in a red sharara and Salman Khan who came in casual attire.

Also Read- Really! When Aishwarya Rai called herself “My Name is Not Khan; I’m Bachchan for all seasons”

Now a video has gone viral where Salman is seen hugging someone and many are wondering if it is Aishwarya who he is greeting as her outfit is similar to the Ponniyin Selvan actress. Check out the viral video here;

Here’s the truth, the woman hugging Salman is Suraj Pancholi’s sister Sana Pancholi. Many even thought it was Ekta Kapoor.

Aish came to the party and made a quick exit as she did not want to bump into her ex Salman.

Also Read- What! Did Aishwarya Rai make an early exit to avoid Salman Khan at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash?

What do you think of the above video? Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- BollywoodLife