What! Did Aishwarya Rai make an early exit to avoid Salman Khan at Manish Malhotra's birthday bash?

MUMBAI: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made heads turn with her stunning appearance at Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash. The Ponniyin Selvan actress who arrived solo raised many questions over the Bachchan family's absence all over again.

While Aishwarya also left early from the party, it is claimed that the reason was Tiger 3 star Salman Khan. Aishwarya was seen coming out of the party along with the host, Manish Malhotra himself, who came to escort her to the car. Later, in a few minutes, Salman Khan arrived at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash, which was a surprise for all the paparazzi as well.

Aishwarya and Salman have maintained their distance over the decades. And they have never come across each other, and hence, even this time, Aishwarya chose to avoid an awkward encounter with the Tiger 3 star and left the party early.

An insider who was present mentioned, "Aishwarya was supposed to leave early only from the bash, as she was attending it alone. She shares a great bond with Manish Malhotra, and hence she made her presence known for a few hours and left".

Salman Khan had put his Tiger swag mode as he made his presence at the Diwali bash hosted by Bollywood's popular designer Manish Malhotra.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making headlines lately due to the dispute between the Bachchan family and her. There are many instances that raise questions about all being well among them Bachchan family, from avoiding wishing Aishwarya a happy 50th birthday to her solo arrival at the Diwali bash. Stay tuned for more entertainment news.

