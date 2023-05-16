OMG! Did Ranbir Kapoor confirm Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s relationship rumors?

Although neither of them have really spoken about dating each other, it looks like another film actor spilled the beans on them.
Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur

MUMBAI :Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together.

Also Read- Kya Baat Hai! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have the approval of their respective families but are going slow with their relationship?

Although neither of them have really spoken about dating each other, it looks like another film actor spilled the beans on them. We are talking about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor Ranbir Kapoor. During a recent interview, Ranbir spoke about Aditya and in a fun segment said that “I know he likes a girl starting with the letter A”

Everyone is assuming that it has to be Ananya Panday, Ranbir is talking about. Previously on Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar had asked Ananya what’s brewing between Aditya and her. She went silent but later said that her news crush is Aditya. Meanwhile Ananya’s mother Bhavna told a news portal previously that her daughter is single.

Also Read-  Are rumored couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday ready to take their relationship to the next level?

Do you think Aditya and Ananya look good together?

Tell us in the comments below.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodlife

 

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 13:15

