OMG! Did Ranbir Kapoor confirm Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s relationship rumors?

MUMBAI :Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday seem to be the hottest couple in town. Their various appearances and their chemistry at events has been noticed by fans. Although the duo have never worked together in a movie, they have had photo shoots together and fans feel like they look fabulous together.

Although neither of them have really spoken about dating each other, it looks like another film actor spilled the beans on them. We are talking about Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor Ranbir Kapoor. During a recent interview, Ranbir spoke about Aditya and in a fun segment said that “I know he likes a girl starting with the letter A”

Everyone is assuming that it has to be Ananya Panday, Ranbir is talking about. Previously on Koffee with Karan, Karan Johar had asked Ananya what’s brewing between Aditya and her. She went silent but later said that her news crush is Aditya. Meanwhile Ananya’s mother Bhavna told a news portal previously that her daughter is single.

Credit- Bollywoodlife