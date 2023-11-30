OMG! Do You Know? Twinkle Khanna spills the beans on Karan Johar charges THIS staggering amount for hosting rapid fire at kid's parties?

Karan acknowledged that he has received invitations to children's parties during their conversation, adding that he has even been asked to host rapid-fire rounds at the events. Karan acknowledged that he has received invitations to children's parties during their conversation, adding that he has even been asked to host rapid-fire rounds at the events.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 20:13
movie_image: 
Twinkle Khanna

MUMBAI : According to Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar can charge up to Rs 1 crore for events, including children's birthday celebrations. The startling accusation was made when Twinkle mocked Karan for charging an outrageous amount to attend parties during their interview for her book launch. Karan acknowledged that he has received invitations to children's parties during their conversation, adding that he has even been asked to host rapid-fire rounds at the events.

Also read: Exclusive: NOT Salman Khan but Karan Johar to host the Weekend Ka Vaar special episodes on Bigg Boss 17!

According to popular reports, Karan asked Twinkle, “What would you prefer, a bestselling author, or a critically acclaimed one with no sales at all?” Twinkle Stated, “I want to be Karan Johar with my own show, where I make so much money, and I also go to people’s birthday parties and they give me a crore for that.” After being taken aback by her reaction, Karan took some time to formulate an answer.

“Are you speaking to my agency, by any chance? Are they divulging details they’re not supposed to? I’ve been invited to various events, including children’s birthday parties, to play rapid fire. And I’ve accepted that invite,” Karan responded.

Twinkle teases him, “I think that’s really good. My husband says he’ll go for anything, including mundans.” Karan agreed, “Your husband and I think alike. I’ve been to a child’s birthday party where the child was, lo and behold, two years old. There wasn’t much of an interaction.”

Last month, Twinkle made her new book release. She posted the book's cover to Instagram and said, “Welcome to Paradise, my 4th book, is a collection of stories that explore the depths of heartbreak, relationships, and deception. Some of these characters have lived inside my head for the last five years, and now they are ready to meet all of you:)”

Also read: What! Karan Johar surprisingly confessed 'I lied to my Mom’ for Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji's secret wedding; Says ‘I will never forget it…’

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

 

Karan Johar Aditya Chopra Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge Kuch Kuch Hota Hai Hiroo Johar Bollywood Joseanne Farah Khan Salman Khan Shah Rukh Khan Rani Mukerji Kajol TV Twinkle Khanna TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 11/30/2023 - 20:13

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Dhindora actress Gayatri Bhardwaj on working with Bhuvam Bam, “…He was the first person to see potential in me”
MUMBAI: Indian model turned actress Gayatri Bhardwaj has made her mark with her beauty and her acting skills. The...
Exclusive! Teri Meri Doriyaann actress Lubna Salim opens up on her experience working with Paresh Rawal, “He has Kanjibhai in and out of his system”
MUMBAI : There are times when some actors leave a mark with their characters and one of the actors is Lubna Salim who...
BARC Ratings! Imlie defeats Anupamaa; TMKOC sees a jump in TRPs enters top five shows; Bigg Boss sees a drop in ratings; Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si enters top ten shows; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupamaa, TMKOC, TMD
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
OMG! Do You Know? Twinkle Khanna spills the beans on Karan Johar charges THIS staggering amount for hosting rapid fire at kid's parties?
MUMBAI : According to Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar can charge up to Rs 1 crore for events, including children's birthday...
OMG! Rakhi Sawant granted Interim protection from arrest in the 'Photo Leak' case filed by Adil Khan Durrani; Here's the details!
MUMBAI : Rakhi Sawant, a model, and Bollywood star, was given temporary protection from arrest by a Mumbai court on...
Bigg Boss Season 17: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first contestant to achieve this milestone
MUMBAI : Munawar Faruqui had become a household name after his stint in the show ‘Lock Upp’.He emerged as the winner...
Recent Stories
Twinkle Khanna
OMG! Do You Know? Twinkle Khanna spills the beans on Karan Johar charges THIS staggering amount for hosting rapid fire at kid's parties?
Latest Video
Related Stories
priyanka
AWW! Check out these super cute pictures of Priyanka Chopra Jonas with her daughter Malti Marie
Shah Rukh Khan
Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan’s film trailer will unveiled on THIS date; Know here the details!
sam bahadur
Kya Baat Hai! Rashmika Mandanna and Vicky Kaushal wishing each other is the sweetest thing you’ll see amid Animal vs Sam Bahadur
Tiger
OMG! Tiger 3 falls flat, will War 2 decide the future of Tiger vs Pathaan and Spy verse?
SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st
Wow! SalaarBloodBathOnDec1st trends all over as the fans are waiting for the trailer
Vidhu Vinod Chopra
Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail passes 50 crores at the box office! The makers threw a grand party to celebrate the success of the film