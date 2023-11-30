OMG! Do You Know? Twinkle Khanna spills the beans on Karan Johar charges THIS staggering amount for hosting rapid fire at kid's parties?

MUMBAI : According to Twinkle Khanna, Karan Johar can charge up to Rs 1 crore for events, including children's birthday celebrations. The startling accusation was made when Twinkle mocked Karan for charging an outrageous amount to attend parties during their interview for her book launch. Karan acknowledged that he has received invitations to children's parties during their conversation, adding that he has even been asked to host rapid-fire rounds at the events.

According to popular reports, Karan asked Twinkle, “What would you prefer, a bestselling author, or a critically acclaimed one with no sales at all?” Twinkle Stated, “I want to be Karan Johar with my own show, where I make so much money, and I also go to people’s birthday parties and they give me a crore for that.” After being taken aback by her reaction, Karan took some time to formulate an answer.

“Are you speaking to my agency, by any chance? Are they divulging details they’re not supposed to? I’ve been invited to various events, including children’s birthday parties, to play rapid fire. And I’ve accepted that invite,” Karan responded.

Twinkle teases him, “I think that’s really good. My husband says he’ll go for anything, including mundans.” Karan agreed, “Your husband and I think alike. I’ve been to a child’s birthday party where the child was, lo and behold, two years old. There wasn’t much of an interaction.”

Last month, Twinkle made her new book release. She posted the book's cover to Instagram and said, “Welcome to Paradise, my 4th book, is a collection of stories that explore the depths of heartbreak, relationships, and deception. Some of these characters have lived inside my head for the last five years, and now they are ready to meet all of you:)”

