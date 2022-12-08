OMG! Exhibitors reduce 1300 shows of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha for unexpected turnout

Akshay Kumar starrer Raksha Bandhan and Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha failed to clock a combined total of Rs. 20 crores on the opening day

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 19:41
movie_image: 
OMG! Exhibitors reduce 1300 shows of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha for unexpected turnout

MUMBAI: The two releases, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan failed to clock a combined total of Rs. 20 crores on the opening day, failing to even make the use of Raksha Bandhan Holiday. The opening day performance has shocked the Hindi Film Industry and put trade in a state of confusion. Shockingly approximately 1300 shows of Laal Singh Chaddha have been reduced, Raksha Bandhan has seen a show reduction of 1000 shows across the country due to low occupancy.

Also Read: Exclusive! Sahil Mehta talks about his journey as an actor and reveals his experience working with Akshay Kumar and Janhvi Kapoor

"Neither of the films warranted such a wide release. While Laal Singh Chaddha is a wash out in the mass belts, Raksha Bandhan is facing a no-show in some multiplexes," the source was quoted saying.

"In-fact, despite the voluntary show reduction, many shows of both the films were cancelled on Friday morning due to no audience. It's a disastrous scenario on the ground."

Also Read:Unbelievable! Raveena Tandon once made a shocking revelation about Akshay Kumar and veteran actress Rekha

According to the sources at the tracking agency, even on the opening day, the occupancy was as low as 10 to 12 people in maximum shows. Seeing the no-show, the exhibitors decided to reduce the showcasing of both the films on the second day to save up on the overheads and increase occupancy in the limited shows," a trade source was quoted saying.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama
    
 

TellyChakkar Bollywood movies Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan Naga Chaitanya Kareena Kapoor Khan Mona Singh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/12/2022 - 19:41

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
HOTMESS! Fahmaan Khan's transformation from his previous shows to Imlie has turned him into the NATIONAL CRUSH
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world.Also read:...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Bighnaharta Shree Ganesh actress Madirakshi Mundle to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen...
Congratulations! Bigg Boss fame Gauhar Khan to make her OTT debut with Netflix, details inside
MUMBAI:  Gauahar Khan after giving some amazing performances on OTT, is finally making her Netflix Debut as a host. The...
Kya Baat Hai! Jannat Zubair remembers the time when her brother Ayaan was born and says “ I was the first one to hold him in my arms and he was so cute and crying aloud”
MUMBAI: Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular television actresses. She is pretty active on social media...
OMG! Exhibitors reduce 1300 shows of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha for unexpected turnout
MUMBAI: The two releases, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan failed to clock a combined total of Rs. 20 crores on...
BIG Update! Ranveer Singh summoned by Mumbai Police on August 22 in connection with Nude Photoshoot
MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police has asked Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh to appear before the court on August 22 in connection...
Recent Stories
OMG! Exhibitors reduce 1300 shows of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha for unexpected turnout
OMG! Exhibitors reduce 1300 shows of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha for unexpected turnout
Latest Video