OMG! Exhibitors reduce 1300 shows of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha for unexpected turnout

MUMBAI: The two releases, Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan failed to clock a combined total of Rs. 20 crores on the opening day, failing to even make the use of Raksha Bandhan Holiday. The opening day performance has shocked the Hindi Film Industry and put trade in a state of confusion. Shockingly approximately 1300 shows of Laal Singh Chaddha have been reduced, Raksha Bandhan has seen a show reduction of 1000 shows across the country due to low occupancy.

"Neither of the films warranted such a wide release. While Laal Singh Chaddha is a wash out in the mass belts, Raksha Bandhan is facing a no-show in some multiplexes," the source was quoted saying.

"In-fact, despite the voluntary show reduction, many shows of both the films were cancelled on Friday morning due to no audience. It's a disastrous scenario on the ground."

According to the sources at the tracking agency, even on the opening day, the occupancy was as low as 10 to 12 people in maximum shows. Seeing the no-show, the exhibitors decided to reduce the showcasing of both the films on the second day to save up on the overheads and increase occupancy in the limited shows," a trade source was quoted saying.

Credit: Bollywood Hungama



