OMG! This film is actively earning at the box office even after its OTT release, read more to find out

MUMBAI: After three sluggish years, 2023 has been a comeback year for Bollywood. In January, Pathaan became the first Hindi film to cross the Rs 500-crore mark at the domestic box office. In the second half, Gadar 2, Jawan, and Animal joined the list. Jawan also became the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023.

At the time when multiple box office records were broken, the Hindi cinema also had content-oriented films such as Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Dunki, and OMG 2, which impressed the audiences and raked in moolah at the ticket windows.

Among these biggies, one film turned out to be the surprise package of 2023 - Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vikrant Massey's 12th Fail.

12th Fail earned extremely positive reviews from the critics and won the hearts of the moviegoers when it hit theatres on October 27. Vikrant Massey-starrer Vidhu Vinod Chopra directorial premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on December 29, and has been showered with love and praises on social media since then.

Even after its OTT release, the emotional drama is enjoying a steady run in cinema halls across the nation, and has entered into its 10th week in the theatres.

Sharing the 10th week poster on its social media channels, the production company Vidhu Vinod Chopra Films wrote, "Have you watched #12thFail yet? Head to the theatres and experience this moving tale of human spirit. Experience cinema with this story of a million Indians! Let Manoj’s spirit of hope and hard work carry you into the new year! Watch now."

12th Fail, based on a true story of the IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam.

But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. Apart from Vikrant Massey, the film also stars Medha Shankr, Anant V Joshi, Anshumaan Pushkar, and Priyanshu Chatterjee in prominent roles.

