OMG! Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta has tested positive for Covid-19

In the post that he shared, he wrote, “Tested positive for Covid. Bedroom bound for the next few days. Feeling fine. No symptoms. Books n chai for company.”

MUMBAI: Also read: OMG! ‘Prem Rog’ actress Padmini Kolhapure’s husband Tutu Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta contracted Covid-19 and shared the news on social media. He shared that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was asymptomatic.

Sanjay Gupta is known for films like ‘Kaante’ and ‘Shootout at Lokhandwala’. Shootout at Lokhandwala was a big hit and a very talked-about film, starring Vivek Oberoi, Tushar Kapoor, Shabir Ahluwalia among others.

In the post that he shared, he wrote, “Tested positive for Covid. Bedroom bound for the next few days. Feeling fine. No symptoms. Books n chai for company.” The director is currently working on the 3rd film of the ‘Shootout’ franchise after Shootout at Wadala, which starred John Abraham. He is also working on his home production, ‘Visfot’, that reportedly stars Riteish Deshmukh and Fardeen Khan.

Covid cases are increasing rampantly again and many celebrities found themselves entrapped by the virus. Padmini Kolhapure’s husband, Tutu Sharma has also tested positive for Covid-19

Also read: Shocking! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Nikki Tamboli tests COVID positive

Credits: ETimes, Times of India

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 07/05/2022 - 21:02

