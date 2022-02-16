OMG! Gangubai Kathiawadi’s son Babu Raoji Shah accuses Sanjay Leela Bhansali of portraying his mother as a ‘Prostitute’

MUMBAI: Gangubai Kathiawadi's family is ferocious with Alia Bhatt and the makers of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ for her vulgar portal and has raised abjection on the same. Slamming the makers and Alia in interaction, Gangubai's son Babu Raoji Shah says, " My mother has been turned into a prostitute. People are now saying inexplicable things about my mother".

Reportedly, Gangubai's family lawyer, Narendra said that the whole family has been in deep shock since the trailer of the film has been released, " The way Gangubai was portrayed is completely wrong and baseless. It is vulgar. You are representing a social activist as a prostitute. You have made her [Gangubai] a vamp and lady don".

Earlier in 2021, Gangubai's adopted son Babu Raoji Shah had filed a petition against the film. Mumbai court had even summoned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Alia Bhatt in the case, later the Bombay High Court had refused to stay the release in the film and also granted an interim stay on the criminal defamation proceedings against the makers of the film.

Talking about the same Narendra said, “Since 2020, the family has been in hiding. They are shifting homes, moving to Andheri or Borivali. Many relatives have raised questions over the portrayal, asking the family if Gangubai was a prostitute and not a social worker as they had said. The family's mental state is not good. No one is able to live in peace."

Credit: BollywoodLife