Lesser-Known Facts! Alia Bhatt was roped in for THIS film before signing for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

MUMBAI: Alia Bhatt is all set for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is scheduled to release on February 25, 2022. As you might be aware, she was earlier roped it for another Bhansali film called Inshallah, which also starred Salman Khan.

Talking about the film, Alia said that after the narration, she was shocked. She said that it was a completely different genre compared to Inshallah, which was a love story. Alia also said that she was probably mentally not prepared for this kind of responsibility and was unsure whether she would be able to pull it off.

Alia revealed that she did not think much about the film. She reached home and messaged him that she would like to meet him the next day. When they met, she told him that she would like to do the film, and they would make it happen and would kill it. Alia said that that self-doubt had led to her wanting to prove a point to herself, and, subsequently, to the world.

She stated that many must have wondered how she would fit into this role of a mafia queen when she had this innocent, baby sort of face and how would I portray that toughness, intensity, and angst. She added that she saw in Sanjay sir’s eyes his faith in her and the experience of being in this movie was a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ opportunity.

Credit: BollywoodLife