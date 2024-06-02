OMG! Imran Khan reveals he moved out of his lavish Mumbai Bungalow and sold his Ferrari after quitting films

MUMBAI : Actor Imran Khan who once was the chocolate boy of the industry has been MIA. He has been out of the limelight for a long time. He is also known for keeping a low-profile personal life. He was last seen in public when he attended Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan’s engagement with Nupur Shikhare. After that, netizens have been talking about the actor’s disappearance from the big screens and his physical changes.

After quitting films, Imran told a news portal that he wanted to make lifestyle changes for the betterment of his daughter Imara and himself. He not only sold off his cherry red Ferrari replacing it with a Volkswagen car but also moved out of his lavish Pali Hill bungalow and moved into an apartment where he has only three plates, three forks, two coffee mugs, and one frying pan.

After the flop of his last film Katti Batti in 2016, the actor lost the motivation to work hard and felt broken emotionally. However he did’nt have to worry about money.

Imran said, “I had recently become a father and thought, ‘This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.’ I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter.”

Credit-FreepressJournal