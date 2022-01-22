OMG! Injury spotted on the left leg of actress Elli AvrRam in her latest picture, fans express concern

MUMBAI: Actress Elli AvrRam is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in Bollywood industry, even though the actress is less to be seen in Bollywood movies but whatever work she has done that has created a huge impact in the hearts and minds of the fans.

Over the time we have seen some amazing pictures which are coming from the site of the actress which are giving some major fitness and fashion goals.

No doubt, the fans eagerly want to see more of the actress in Bollywood projects and they keep on showering their love towards the actress on social media.

The actress was seen flaunting her physique in her latest picture where she was seen covering her face with a book. This picture has won the hearts of the fans and garnered some amazing responses from them.

ALSO READ – (Airport Spotted! Katrina Kaif's green co-ord set, Shreyas Talpade's Pushpa dialogues, and Hansika Motwani's stylish looks)

The fans are loving this picture of the actress but they have also spotted the injury on the left leg of the actress. Looking at this injury the fans are expressing their concern. Below are some of the comments coming from the fans looking at the injury on her left leg.

Well the detail about the mark on the left leg of the actress is still unknown, but no doubt this genuine concern of the fan shows the love towards the actress.

What are your views on this? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Fabulous! Tiger Shroff wishes sister Krishna Shroff on her birthday in a unique way)