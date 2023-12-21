OMG! Jacqueline Fernandez moved to the Delhi High Court and claims against Sukesh Chandrashekhar; Says ‘made a fool out of me…’

The plea is currently ongoing. Not only has Jacqueline been duped by Sukesh, but also by Aditi Singh, who is also being investigated in this case, she claimed, refuting all of the accusations made against her.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 16:26
movie_image: 
Jacqueline Fernandez

MUMBAI : In an alleged Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez moved to the Delhi High Court. In her filed plea, the actress requested that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) case against her be dismissed. The plea is currently ongoing. Not only has Jacqueline been duped by Sukesh, but also by Aditi Singh, who is also being investigated in this case, she claimed, refuting all of the accusations made against her.

(Also read: Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar calls actress Chahatt Khanna a ‘trained liar’, says, “what was stopping her to make a complaint all these years?”

The petition read as quoted, “The petitioner is an innocent victim of Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s maliciously targeted attack. There is absolutely no indication that she had any involvement whatsoever in aiding him to launder his purportedly ill-gotten wealth. Hence she cannot be prosecuted… under the prevention of money laundering Act.”

“Why does the court need to exercise its quashing power today?” asked the High Court to Jacqueline. In response, the legal representative for Jacqueline stated, “This person (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) made a fool out of me.”

Giving some background information in the matter, Aggarwal for Jacqueline stated, “Sukesh is sitting in jail and carrying out extortion and fraud from there. EOW comes to me, records my statement, finds that what I have to say is relevant to their investigation.”

Jacqueline further added, “EOW said that I’m an important prosecution witness…I record everything before a magistrate.” Jacqueline didn't realize she was getting these gifts, according to EOW, yet the ED files a report saying, “You received these gifts knowingly,” as Siddharth Aggarwal pointed out. Regarding the other persons involved, Aggarwal said, “There are others too, but what’s special in my client?”

There have been rumors that Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is being held in Delhi's Mandoli jail in relation to the case, is dating Jacqueline. Although the has consistently denied having a romantic relationship of any type with Sukesh, she is an accused party in the case and has been questioned on several occasions by the Enforcement Directorate.

(Also read: Chahatt Khanna sued for Rs 100 crores by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar for her claims of being proposed by him in jail

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- News 18
 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Chahatt Khanna Shaka Laka Boom Boom Qubool Hai Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan Kaajjal Sukesh Chandrashekhar TV News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 12/21/2023 - 16:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
OMG! Jacqueline Fernandez moved to the Delhi High Court and claims against Sukesh Chandrashekhar; Says ‘made a fool out of me…’
MUMBAI : In an alleged Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez moved...
Must Read! Arbaaz Khan all set to tie the knot with Makeup artist Shura Khan on 24th December
MUMBAI: Arbaaz Khan has been in the news lately for his problematic personal life more than his career. The actor/...
Exclusive: Sachin Tyagi’s character in Anupamaa to go the English Vinglish way!
MUMBAI : Star Plus show Anupamaa has been entertaining the audience for a while now and the audience has always felt...
BARC Ratings : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sees a jump in TRPs enters top five shows; BKAS sees a rise in TRP; Bigg Boss sees a drop; Kumkum Bhagya and Bhagya Lakshmi sees a huge drop in TRP; GHKKPM tops the list followed by Imlie, Anupama, YRKKKH and Sh
MUMBAI: The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Audience Verdict: Netizens don’t appreciate the post-leap drama in Anupamaa; here’s why…
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television and features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the...
Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia! Times when the Lust Stories 2 actress slayed with her fashionable attire
MUMBAI: Tamannaah Bhatia has come a long way in her career. From starting in the South industry to making her mark in...
Recent Stories
Jacqueline Fernandez
OMG! Jacqueline Fernandez moved to the Delhi High Court and claims against Sukesh Chandrashekhar; Says ‘made a fool out of me…’
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arbaaz Khan
Must Read! Arbaaz Khan all set to tie the knot with Makeup artist Shura Khan on 24th December
Tamannaah Bhatia
Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia! Times when the Lust Stories 2 actress slayed with her fashionable attire
Arbaaz Khan
Interesting! Arbaaz Khan dating make-up artist Shura Khan post break up with Giorgia Andriani? Read on to know more
Akshay Kumar
Whoa! Welcome To The Jungle: Akshay Kumar expresses the happiness of shooting with Sanjay Dutt on the occasion of the 16th anniversary of Welcome; Says 'What a coincidence'
Ravi Pandey
Exclusive! UP 65 actor Ravi Pandey roped in for movie titled Sajan Re
Raghav
Exciting! Raghav Juyal discloses 'Kill' has given him a new identity; Says ‘A character I've never explored before…’