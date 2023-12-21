OMG! Jacqueline Fernandez moved to the Delhi High Court and claims against Sukesh Chandrashekhar; Says ‘made a fool out of me…’

MUMBAI : In an alleged Rs 200 crore extortion case involving conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, Jacqueline Fernandez moved to the Delhi High Court. In her filed plea, the actress requested that the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) case against her be dismissed. The plea is currently ongoing. Not only has Jacqueline been duped by Sukesh, but also by Aditi Singh, who is also being investigated in this case, she claimed, refuting all of the accusations made against her.

The petition read as quoted, “The petitioner is an innocent victim of Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s maliciously targeted attack. There is absolutely no indication that she had any involvement whatsoever in aiding him to launder his purportedly ill-gotten wealth. Hence she cannot be prosecuted… under the prevention of money laundering Act.”

“Why does the court need to exercise its quashing power today?” asked the High Court to Jacqueline. In response, the legal representative for Jacqueline stated, “This person (Sukesh Chandrashekhar) made a fool out of me.”

Giving some background information in the matter, Aggarwal for Jacqueline stated, “Sukesh is sitting in jail and carrying out extortion and fraud from there. EOW comes to me, records my statement, finds that what I have to say is relevant to their investigation.”

Jacqueline further added, “EOW said that I’m an important prosecution witness…I record everything before a magistrate.” Jacqueline didn't realize she was getting these gifts, according to EOW, yet the ED files a report saying, “You received these gifts knowingly,” as Siddharth Aggarwal pointed out. Regarding the other persons involved, Aggarwal said, “There are others too, but what’s special in my client?”

There have been rumors that Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is being held in Delhi's Mandoli jail in relation to the case, is dating Jacqueline. Although the has consistently denied having a romantic relationship of any type with Sukesh, she is an accused party in the case and has been questioned on several occasions by the Enforcement Directorate.

